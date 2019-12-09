You’re going to have a new favorite airline after watching these Christmas videos
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Get your tissues ready, because WestJet‘s annual Christmas video is back and better than ever.
Every year around Christmastime, Canadian low-cost carrier WestJet delights flyers with a heartwarming video to get everyone in the holiday spirit. This year’s theme is “To Give or Receive,” and it’s sure to put a smile on even the Grinch’s face.
In the video, families walk into a winter wonderland inside of Santa’s hat. Before they know it, the airline’s unofficial holiday mascot, Blue Santa, appears on screen. And, of course, the children are delighted. Santa asks them to pick one of the gifts, and explains to the families that he has a little game for them.
Inside the boxes are presents that would make every family’s Christmas wish come true. Think: A WestJet gift card for $2,500; a trip for two anywhere WestJet flies; and two round-trip tickets to London.
But, there’s a catch. The families can keep their fabulous holiday gift, or they can choose to donate it to families who need it at the Ronald McDonald House — a nonprofit that provides support to families whose children have illnesses to keep them close together.
Ebeniza Scrooge (another WestJet character), the lone descendant of Ebeneezer Scrooge, naturally encourages them to keep it for themselves.
In the end, all of the families choose to donate their flights and gift cards to the families in need. Even more, they were all given the opportunity to attend the Ronald McDonald House in South Central Ontario and meet the children whose lives they helped change.
We’re not crying, you’re crying.
Feeling generous this holiday season? (Us, too.) You can donate your miles to a host of charity organizations so they’ll go to those who need them the most. And you can watch WestJet’s 2019 Christmas video here:
If you can’t get enough of WestJet’s Christmas videos, sit back and enjoy the ones from years prior:
- 2012: Christmas Flash Mob
- 2013: Real-Time Giving
- 2014: Spirit of Giving
- 2015: 12,000 Mini Miracles
- 2016: Fort McMurray Strong
- 2017: 12 Flights of Christmas
- 2018: Uniting Through Traditions
Featured photo by Marina Khrapova/Unsplash.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.