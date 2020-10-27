Walmart’s latest credit card offer targets holiday shoppers — is it worth it?
This holiday shopping season will be different than any other.
With social distancing protocols in place due to the pandemic, expect fewer in-store crowds and more frequent sales throughout the season. That, along with online shopping, should replace the typical in-person shopping event that is Black Friday.
Walmart is one of those retailers ditching their regular Black Friday model. Instead, Walmart will have three separate savings events spread across the month of November. To coincide with the holiday season, Walmart is launching a new, limited-time sign-up bonus on the Capital One® Walmart Rewards® Card.
New cardholders will get a $50 bonus after spending $300 in the first three months after approval. This offer is valid for applicants at Walmart stores beginning Nov. 1, 2020, through Dec. 26, 2020, and for those who apply online from Nov. 17, 2020, through Dec. 1, 2020.
The offer can be combined with the existing promotion for 5% cash back at Walmart stores during the first 12 months after approval when using Walmart Pay.
Other perks on the cash-back earning Walmart card include:
- 5% cash back at Walmart.com (including contact-free Pickup and Delivery)
- 2% cash back on Walmart in-store purchases
- 2% cash back on restaurants and travel, including food delivery
- 1% back everywhere else Mastercard is accepted
Earlier this year, Walmart also introduced its Amazon Prime competitor, Walmart+.
Walmart+ subscribers can take advantage of their benefits as a Walmart Rewards cardholder. That includes a 5% “Scan and Go” in-store discount (for 12 months after approval) and 2% cash back on fuel purchases at Walmart and Murphy USA Fuel Stations on top of the five-cent fuel discount you’ll receive through a Walmart+ membership.
Bottom line
With 5% back on Walmart items online and 2% back on dining and travel, the Walmart credit card has a solid return across a number of common spending categories. But similar to other store credit cards from Amazon and Target, it only makes sense to apply if you’re loyal to the brand.
If Walmart is one of your go-to shopping destinations, now is certainly one of the best times to apply for the card. If you’re only an occasional Walmart shopper, consider other card alternatives with no annual fee.
Featured photo by Harun Ozmen / Shutterstock.
