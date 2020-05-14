Learn about virtual mental health care as a small business owner on the next TPG Small Biz Webinar
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
These are demanding times for small businesses. With the economic slowdown, owners can quickly find themselves facing stress and anxiety levels never experienced before. If you’re trying to balance your stress and keep your doors open for customers, join this week’s TPG Small Biz Webinar, and learn why taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your business, along with strategies to cope during COVID-19.
Date: Tuesday, May 19
Time: Noon Eastern Time
Location: Zoom Webinar
Our expert panelists this episode will be Licensed Somatic Psychotherapist Morgan Smith and Amy Domangue, Co-Founder and CEO of virtual healthcare marketplace ‘Jessie’. We’ll cover best practices for taking care of your mental health as a small business leader and discuss virtual solutions to find mental health professionals and assistance.
Like our first webinar, I’ll be hosting this TPG Small Biz session, while TPG Senior Editor Nick Ewen will hold down the moderator role. We’re excited to bring virtual programming to our small business audience and look forward to hosting all of you next Tuesday May 19 at noon Eastern Time.
Even if you can’t make the live session, register using the link below, and you’ll automatically receive a link to the recording the following day. And please share with your small-business colleagues or any loved ones struggling with the current economic environment.
The TPG Small Biz community was created in October 2019 to give small business owners and leaders a forum of peers to learn how to maximize monthly expenditures toward credit card rewards. The community’s focus quickly engulfed a much larger purpose of peer support in almost all financial matters a small business faces. Currently, there are more than 2,500 small-business owners in the community, and weekly content focused on small businesses is published on The Points Guy.
Featured image by Thomas Barwick/ Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.