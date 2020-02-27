Virgin Galactic is getting closer to taking passengers into space
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Do you have $250,000 and a penchant for adventure?
You could become a space explorer in the near future — or possibly this year if your name is Richard Branson.
Virgin Galactic, the Branson-backed private space venture, says it is getting ever-closer to the first commercial passenger space flights.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel news.
The company has planned for space flights since as early as 2010, but the first flight has been delayed repeatedly over the last decade. Virgin Galactic is taking refundable $1,000 deposits from the public, though, if you want to get on the list for a future trip into orbit.
For now, though, it appears the company’s founder is set to be the first passenger — possibly sometime this year.
At a Wings Club luncheon in New York on Thursday, Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides said that the company is “all in” on getting Branson to low-Earth orbit this year, and that the future of commercial space flight looks bright.
Related: Virgin Galactic Unveils New Lounge, Mission Control for Space Flights
“For the vast majority of our customers, it will create the first realistic opportunity to experience space travel firsthand,” he said.
Whitesides expanded on Virgin Galactic’s mission in his speech. In addition to providing an opportunity for average humans to see Earth from space, he said the company will provide an opportunity for research scientists to benefit more easily from low-gravity experiments. And, he added, the flights might come to represent the future of point-to-point travel between destinations on Earth.
Earlier this week, the company backed off recent guidance that space flights could launch as early as June. But when paying customers do finally get into space, Whitesides said, all six passengers on every flight will have two windows each.
Aside from an earlier raffle that allowed Virgin Atlantic Flying Club members to use 2 million miles toward a chance to win a Virgin Galactic flight, Whitesides said the company has no plans for regular points redemptions yet.
Related: Astronauts share their best travel tips for Earthlings
“We’re more focused on the technical aspects right now,” he told TPG at the Thursday luncheon.
Branson said on an investor call earlier this week that the company is still conducting final tests and seeking some regulatory approvals, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The company went public last year, and while its financial position has been relatively strong, its stocks have taken a hit in recent days.
Featured photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.