Perhaps the single most valuable award sweet spot in the entire points and miles world is Virgin Atlantic’s ANA award chart, which allows you to book round-trip premium-cabin awards from the US to Japan for fewer miles than most airlines charge for a one-way ticket. Prices vary slightly depending on whether you’re flying from the West Coast or the central US/East Coast, but either way you’re getting an incredible deal on seats that can sell for $16,000 or more. Of course, ANA’s phenomenal 777-300ER first class is the gem here, but the business-class pricing and product are top-notch as well.
Virgin Atlantic isn’t a member of one of the major alliances, but its Flying Club miles are still among the easiest airlines miles to earn. You can transfer points to Virgin Atlantic from Chase Ultimate Rewards, Amex Membership Rewards, Citi ThankYou Points and Marriott Rewards.
Through Jan. 30, 2019, it’s possible to earn enough miles for a round-trip ANA business-class award from the West Coast to Japan by signing up for a single credit card. The Bank of America Virgin Atlantic Mastercard is offering a welcome bonus of up to 90,000 miles for completing various requirements. The offer breaks down as follows:
- Earn 20,000 Flying Club miles after your first retail purchase.
- Earn 50,000 additional miles after spending $12,000 within the first 6 months of account opening.
- Earn up to 15,000 bonus miles on your account anniversary.
- Earn up to 5,000 bonus miles by adding an authorized user to your card.
This card earns 3x miles on Virgin Atlantic purchases and 1.5x on everyday spending. The $90 annual fee is not waived for the first year, but there are no foreign transaction fees to worry about. Note that you may need to poke around a bit to find this offer — some TPG staffers only saw it in incognito mode, while others found it on BoA’s website immediately, while others still had to receive the direct link to find it.
TPG values Virgin Atlantic miles at 1.5 cents each, making this 90,000-mile bonus worth $1,350. If you choose to redeem your miles for an ANA business-class flight, it should be easy to get $3,000 or more out of this bonus.
Of course, you can always transfer some points from Chase/Amex/Citi/Marriott to top up your account and go for a first-class award instead. You can read a full review of ANA’s first-class product here. Virgin Atlantic miles can also be a great value for redemptions on Delta flights, often costing fewer miles than Delta would charge for the same award.
Bottom Line
If you’ve been eyeing a trip to Tokyo in the near future, the Virgin Atlantic credit card will help you score one of the best redemption values humanly possible. It’s rare to see a single credit card offering the equivalent of a round-trip business-class flight as a sign-up bonus, and I certainly wouldn’t sleep on this offer. Don’t forget to apply before it expires on Jan. 30, 2019.
