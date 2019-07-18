This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Jet lag is the bane of the frequent flier. But not today.
In this episode of “Being The Points Guy,” Brian does his best to evade jet lag after a flight from Philadelphia to London. And after a pre-flight meal in the British Airways Lounge, a long slumber in BA first class, a pit-stop at the arrival lounge and a quick cryotherapy session featuring Ariana Grande (well, not really) — we think we might have cracked the code to ending post-flight fatigue once and for all.
TPG also got a first look at BA’s new soft product for 777 first class. See what was in the latest amenities kits in the video below — and don’t forget to subscribe at the bottom of the page!
Enjoy this video? Check back in with us for more episodes of “Being the Points Guy,” every Tuesday and Thursday. And if you’ve fallen behind, catch up here.
