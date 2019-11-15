Via introduces flat-rate shared rides from LGA for as low as $15
Travelers can now get from LaGuardia to Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens for as little as $15 round-trip in a shared vehicle, thanks to Via.
The rideshare service is partnering up with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to launch “LGA Connect,” which will provide travelers a ride from the airport to their destination in one of the five boroughs for a flat rate. The program is part of the ongoing effort to alleviate airport congestion by offering convenient and affordable shared rides. Those traveling from LaGuardia to Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens will be able to get a Via for a flat rate of $15 and those traveling to Staten Island or the Bronx will be able to get a Via for $20.
Via’s algorithm will match riders headed in the same direction to a single vehicle. Once confirmed, riders will receive confirmation and driver information like they regularly would. Via says that, “Rides depart within 10 minutes, and passengers will be dropped off at a nearby corner within walking distance of their destination.”
This is good news for those traveling from LaGuardia as surge pricing can really spike during peak hours. In fact, LaGuardia was one of the most expensive airports in the U.S. to travel in and out of in the latest TPG survey, partially because of the cost of ride-hailing. It also doesn’t offer good public-transport options.
Related: Your guide to taxis, Ubers and Lyfts during LaGuardia airport construction
For those who are unfamiliar with Via, it’s a service similar to Uber and Lyft. However Via calls itself an “on-demand transit system” focused on shared rides, cheaper than individual trips on Uber or Lyft.
Featured photo courtesy of Via
