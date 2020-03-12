Delta Air Lines scales back Europe schedules amid new coronavirus restrictions
Editor’s note: This post, originally published on March 12, 2020, will be updated with information from major U.S. carriers as they adjust their European flight schedules in light of new coronavirus-related travel restrictions
Delta Air Lines was the first major U.S. carrier to announce new changes to its European schedule following new travel restrictions announced by President Trump Wednesday night that were meant to stem the spread of coronavirus.
The restrictions bar most non-U.S. citizens from entering the country if they have visited any of the Schengen countries 14 days or fewer before their flight.
U.S. citizens and some foreign nationals are still permitted to enter the country from the restricted zone, but should expect extra screening upon arrival.
Arriving passengers have to enter through one of the following airports:
- Atlanta (ATL)
- Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)
- Detroit (DTW)
- Newark (EWR)
- Honolulu (HNL)
- New York-JFK (JFK)
- Los Angeles (LAX)
- Chicago-O’Hare (ORD)
- Seattle (SEA)
- San Francisco (SFO)
- Washington-Dulles (IAD)
As a result, Delta will suspend the following routes beginning Saturday, when the travel restriction has taken effect:
- Cincinnati-Paris
- Indianapolis-Paris
- Orlando-Amsterdam
- Portland-Amsterdam
- Raleigh/Durham-Paris
- Salt Lake City-Amsterdam
- Salt Lake City-Paris
- Salt Lake City-London Heathrow
Delta has not yet announced when service would resume on those routes. The airline suggested that further schedule changes to Europe may be announced as the situation progresses. “Delta is awaiting guidance about whether the list of CDC-approved airports would expand to include any additional points of entry,” Elizabeth Wolf, a spokeswoman for the airline, said in a statement to TPG.
