Coming soon (maybe): Upgrade your Oneworld flight with miles from ANY airline partner
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
What if you could secure a trans-oceanic business-class upgrade on top-notch airlines like Qatar Airways and Cathay Pacific by using miles you almost certainly already have?
First reported by Executive Traveller, and confirmed by The Points Guy, Oneworld’s Vice-President of Corporate Communications, Ghim-Lay Yeo issued a statement saying:
“Oneworld is evaluating a number of new customer initiatives, including a potential offering that will give Oneworld member airline frequent flyers the option of using points for upgrades across the alliance, as it seeks to deliver a superior customer experience that provides value for both Oneworld member airlines and their customers.”
This is no small improvement.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Generally, if you’d like to upgrade a paid flight, you need to redeem the miles of the particular airline you’re flying. In other words, if you want to upgrade your long Qantas flight between the U.S. and Sydney to a luxury business-class seat, you’ll need a stash of Qantas miles. Some airlines have a few partners eligible to be upgraded with their miles (for example, you can use American Airlines miles to upgrade your paid codeshare flights on partner airlines British Airways and Iberia).
But coming (potentially) as soon as Q3 of 2020, you may be able to use any Oneworld airline currency to upgrade on any airline in the alliance. This would be a revolutionary answer to upgrading on more obscure airlines, such as Royal Air Maroc (joining the alliance in mid-2020), which has a history of publishing affordable fares on interesting transatlantic routes. The move would likely foster more loyalty to the Oneworld alliance.
While it’s not yet clear exactly how the concept will work, we know Qantas has proposed these alliance-wide upgrades be available within one day of your scheduled flight. That’s less than ideal, but it’s still a nice improvement overall.
What’s the strategy?
Earning the rewards of Oneworld airlines is perhaps the easiest task in the miles and points hobby. There are plenty of ways to earn American Airlines miles, including the current increased offer from the CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard® (you can read our review here). But the most fascinating aspect here is British Airways and Iberia Avios.
You can’t swing a dead cat without knocking over a pile of credit cards that earn British Airways and Iberia Avios. They are transfer partners of three flexible points programs:
Because of this, you have the ability to earn hundreds of thousands of Avios from travel credit card welcome bonuses alone (check out our posts on the best Chase cards and best Amex cards). If you’re someone who wants to take advantage of upgrades regularly, you’ll never have a difficult time earning the points you need.
Whether you decide it’s worthwhile to upgrade with miles is another story. Sometimes the more expensive standard or flexible fares are the only ones that qualify for an upgrade on certain airlines. American Airlines, however, lets you upgrade any ticket – excluding basic economy. There’s also sometimes cash co-pays involved. It could be a decent way to purchase business class for a discount, but it’s probably not going to be the frugal traveler’s cup of tea.
Featured photo by Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.