Universal Orlando offers Florida residents unlimited entry for the cost of a one-day ticket
Floridians, rejoice: Right now, when you purchase a single-day two-park ticket to Universal Orlando Resort, you can enter Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure for free every single day through Dec. 24.
This is a pretty spectacular deal for those looking to visit Universal Orlando multiple times in the upcoming months. There are no blackout dates for Floridians, including over the Thanksgiving holiday. This strategy of marketing to locals would align with Disney’s announcements during its most recent investor call that a larger portion of its guests were drive-in locals, compared to historic norms.
The base rate for a one-day, park-to-park ticket begins at $164 per adult and $159 per child, with an option to add Volcano Bay water park access for an additional $29 per ticket.
The offer is valid on tickets purchased through Sept. 30. If you want included Express Pass access to reduce your time in line, look to staying somewhere like the Loews Royal Pacific or Loews Portofino Bay.
What’s it like visiting Universal during a pandemic? TPG’s Richard Kerr visited the theme park on reopening day and shared his firsthand experience.
Interested in maximizing using points and miles while there? Check out our guide to using Chase, American Express and Citi points at Universal Orlando.
Featured photo of Hogwarts at Christmas courtesy of Universal Orlando.
