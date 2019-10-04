This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United Airlines flyers in Chicago will soon have even more opportunities to score business-class awards and upgrades on flights to London.
Beginning Nov. 14, all three of United’s Chicago (ORD)-London (LHR) flights will be operated by the carrier’s unique “high-J” Boeing 767-300ER, with a massive Polaris business cabin that sports a total of 46 seats (one of which is reserved as a pilot crew rest). You should see the new cabin maps appear beginning Saturday (Oct. 5).
Currently, the airline operates one “high-J” aircraft and two with 30 seats each between Chicago and London, so this change represents a daily capacity boost of 32 seats in business class.
The refreshed plane also adds a 22-seat Premium Plus (premium economy) cabin, with Economy Plus adding one seat, for a total of 47, and regular economy dropping way down from 138 seats to just 52. As a result, economy saver awards and discounted fares may be more difficult to come by, though the increase in business and premium-economy capacity will certainly bring some relief.
