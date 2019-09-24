This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We have some big news to share on today’s episode of Talking Points! Brian Kelly had a chance to sit down with Luc Bondar, United Airlines’ Vice President of Loyalty, to dig into some significant changes coming to the airline’s frequent-flyer program, MileagePlus.
Luc explains the carrier’s new PlusPoints upgrade system, enabling more flexible upgrades for Premier Platinum, 1K and Global Services members. He also digs into some other award options and benefits, such as the Excursionist Perk, and shares some of his favorite redemptions and items on his MileagePlus wishlist.
Finally, Luc details a benefit Randi Zuckerberg mentioned during her sit-down with Brian, United’s unpublicized status-pause offering that lets pregnant mothers, new fathers, adopting parents, or individuals suffering following an accident or illness extend their status free of charge. It’s all detailed in the episode below.
You can play this episode above, or wherever you get your podcasts.
