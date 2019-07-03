Talking Points Podcast: Randi Zuckerberg on Travel, Tech and Startup Culture
Brian Kelly catches up with New York Times bestselling author and 2019 Tony Award winner Randi Zuckerberg, on the latest episode of Talking Points.
Zuckerberg, is the author of three bestselling books: “Dot Complicated,” “Pick Three” — which recently came out in paperback — and a children’s book, “Dot.” She is the founder and CEO at Zuckerberg Media, a former Facebook executive, and hosts a weekly business radio show on SiriusXM channel 132.
“What I like about Delta’s program is it’s not just for maternity leave, it’s for anyone who needs to take a pause, maybe to care for a sick loved one, a caregiver. …There are a lot of reasons why men might need to take a pause on status, too. It isn’t just a woman’s issue. I do think right now a lot of these frequent flyer programs are accidentally biased against women of childbearing age and need to be fixed.”
On this episode of Talking Points, Randi shares how working in digital marketing in the early 2000s, specifically on the Amex Black Card, prepared her for Silicon Valley. Taking a chance on her younger brother’s startup, Facebook, propelled her to become a leader in the tech industry and a voice for women in STEM, which ultimately laid the groundwork to found her own company — Zuckerberg Media.
In her conversation with Brian, she talks about how app improvements could largely benefit the travel industry, what biometrics mean for travelers, and how keeping her United Airlines Global Services status is largely about pushing loyalty programs to have better leave policies for both women and men.
Feature photo by Natalie Roe/The Points Guy
Full Transcript:
Brian Kelly: Welcome to this episode of Talking Points. I’m your host, Brian Kelly, The Points Guy. And today I have a fabulous new friend as a guest. She wears so many hats, including Tony Award winner. Randi Zuckerberg — thank you so much for joining Talking Points.
Randi Zuckerberg: Thank You! This is the first interview I’ve done since winning the Tony. So you’re the first person who gets to introduce me like that!
Brian Kelly: Did you ever think you’d be a Tony Award winner?
Randi Zuckerberg: No. Never in my wildest dreams. And I have to say, I left Silicon Valley about four years ago to move to New York City and I told everyone in my life, “I have this passion for Broadway, I’m going to go to New York, I’m going to produce theater.” And they all laughed at me. They all told me…
Brian Kelly: That’s when you know you have a good idea. When people laugh…
Randi Zuckerberg: : Yes. They laughed. They were like, “That’s the worst idea ever.”
Brian Kelly: “You’re, like, so cliche. What are you? Sex in the City? You’re going to move to New York and work for Vogue?”
Randi Zuckerberg: They’re like, “Sure, yeah, you’re going to be a theater producer.” Then I’m like walking up on stage to get the Tony. I was like, “Yeah, all of you can…”
Brian Kelly: There’s so much we need to talk about today because you — your career, your background… Actually let’s start from the beginning. So you went to Harvard?
Randi Zuckerberg: I did. Thank you for saying that because I have another sibling who didn’t go to Harvard, or went and didn’t graduate, so….
Brian Kelly: You graduated!
Randi Zuckerberg: Thank you for leading with that.
Brian Kelly: Younger siblings. But you went, you graduated, and then your first job was in advertising?
Randi Zuckerberg: : Yes, it was at a great firm called Ogilvy and Mather. It was funny, because something very lucky happened to me when I got there, but I thought it was the worst luck. Everyone else who was entry level got staffed on these glamorous campaigns with, like, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and everything. And I got staffed on this brand new team called digital marketing and I was pissed off. I was like, “I do not want to be in this dead-end job. What is this?”
Brian Kelly: Before social media, really.
Randi Zuckerberg: Yeah. I mean, there was nothing. I got the last laugh when two years later, all of the other entry-level hires were still basically getting coffee full time on television sets.
Brian Kelly: Yeah, on the film shoots.
Randi Zuckerberg: That’s right. And I was part of one of the fastest money-making, growing teams in the business.
Brian Kelly: One of your first clients was American Express?
Randi Zuckerberg: Yes. I got to work on the Black Card.
Brian Kelly: That Black Card? Were you allowed to tell anyone about it? You know Amex is so tight-lipped about it these days.
Randi Zuckerberg: I know. They’re very secretive. Although there was a point — it’s been 20 years or so, I’m not sure that I could list all the benefits — but I could list, like, the fine print of the benefits of the Platinum and the Black Card for a while.
Brian Kelly: For an advertising agency that doesn’t advertise the card, like, what were you doing?
Randi Zuckerberg: We were designing some of the packaging that the Black Card came in and, kind of, the experience. It was really, because it was digital marketing in those really early days, we were designing what kind of the web and digital experience looked like for, kind of, new Black Card members. It was very exciting. It was very early days internet, but…
Brian Kelly: Do you have a Black Card now?
Randi Zuckerberg: No. It’s so funny because everyone always asked that when I was working on it and I was like, “I’m going to be real with you, I make $32,000 working at this ad agency. I’m not on Amex’s high list…
Brian Kelly: Hoping for a Gold Card.
Randi Zuckerberg: That’s right. I was like, “I’ll go with the Blue Cash.”
Brian Kelly: The Plum Card or whatever it was.
Randi Zuckerberg: That’s right.
Brian Kelly: The Zinc Card. That was like the early, mid 2000s…
Randi Zuckerberg: Yes, yes. Exactly. It was really fun and that was really my first professional entree and seeing…
Brian Kelly: That was in New York?
Randi Zuckerberg: Yes. The power of different credit cards and what they can be used for and how to really make them work for you.
Brian Kelly: And Amex, I guess it was ’05, ’06 with this?
Randi Zuckerberg: This was like, ’03.
Brian Kelly: ’03, ’04 Okay. Amex was the big…
Randi Zuckerberg: They were really the leader in that space, especially for small businesses with OPEN, a small business network. One thing that always struck me about Amex that I remember, even though I was only 22, 23 myself at the time, is what a great place it was to work for women. There are so many women in senior leadership positions there and so that was fabulous. It meant a lot to me. Even at an early age in my career.
Brian Kelly: You’re working at Ogilvy, living in New York and then your younger brother starts this thing.
Randi Zuckerberg: That’s right. He calls me, he’s like…
Brian Kelly: And tell the truth. You know how people rolled their eyes at you when you said you wanted to do performance? When he was like, “I’m going to build this platform,” did you roll your eyes and say…
Randi Zuckerberg: Totally! I totally did because he’s like, “I’m building this thing called the Facebook and I could really use someone who knows digital marketing to help me.” I think what he really meant by that was that he needed someone who would work for free. That’s really what he meant. And he called me…
Brian Kelly: I’m sure at $32,000 he couldn’t even match your salary.
Randi Zuckerberg: That’s right. It was a startup. I definitely had this moment where I was like, “I work at an ad agency, I live in Manhattan, I would never go work for my little brother’s project in suburban California. I would never do that.” But he convinced me to go out and take a look at what they’re doing and he convinced me. He was like, “I’ll buy you a JetBlue ticket to California.”
Brian Kelly: A JetBlue ticket? And they didn’t even have Mint back then.
Randi Zuckerberg: That’s right. I was like (with) “even more legroom?” He’s like, “Don’t push your luck.” I went out.
Brian Kelly: You got your one-way ticket.
Randi Zuckerberg: Yes.
Brian Kelly: What did your parents think of this? Like Randi leaving her corporate job at a primo company?
Randi Zuckerberg: I don’t think anyone thought it was a risk at first because I just went out to visit him and I kind of fell in love with just the entrepreneurial pace of Silicon Valley. I was out there for about a week and I sort of had this flash of my career because they were working on the logo and the design and they were like, “All right Randi, you’re the marketer, you pick.” And a decade of my life at Ogilvy flashed before my eyes because I was like, “It would take me 10 years to get into a room where we’re making these decisions about a brand.” At the end of the week I was like, “All right, I’m in. I’m doing this.”
Brian Kelly: What year was that?
Randi Zuckerberg: This is exactly, ’05.
Brian Kelly: ’05? Okay.
Randi Zuckerberg: Yes. Summer of ’05.
Brian Kelly: And this really started to spread school to school, so that was viral before we knew what viral meant?
Randi Zuckerberg: That’s right.
Brian Kelly: I’m sure the servers were crashing left and right.
Randi Zuckerberg: Oh yeah, all the time. I think my entire marketing budget that I had for my first year there was one box of t-shirts. That was my marketing budget. I know it’s very hard to imagine a world where Facebook isn’t this behemoth company.
Brian Kelly: What was your role, were you like…
Randi Zuckerberg: I had about 12 different business cards depending on who I was meeting with. Who does this person want me to be? One was like bizdevm, marketing… I think I had one that said Samurai warrior on it for, like, if I didn’t know what the person wanted me to be. It’s so exciting. You know what it’s like to be in those early days of a startup where everyone is doing 12 jobs. You’re like at the business school of life, you’re learning on the fly. It was amazing.
Brian Kelly: After I did The Points Guy and sold it, I was like, “Should I go back to business school?” My Dad was like, “Hello!” It’s like an Olympic swimmer saying, “Should I go take a lesson at the elementary school?” Granted, I’m not putting down business schools….
Randi Zuckerberg: You should be teaching at the business school.
Brian Kelly: All the grad students who become consultants, which is like our bread and butter, they… I’ll go to top business schools and just do the whole points talk. They’re always like, there were more people here for your points talk. Once you graduate b-school you’re like on the road…
Randi Zuckerberg: Of course. It’s funny that you say that because my husband, his first job was at McKinsey and that was my first introduction to people who were like crazy points hoarders. And he…
Brian Kelly: The spreadsheets they have.
Randi Zuckerberg: Yes. Some of his colleagues would have spreadsheets, like they would check in and out of the same hotel every night while they were on the road. To count as more stays, or things like that.
Brian Kelly: Back in the Starwood days.
Randi Zuckerberg: Yeah. Even then, I think even at 23, I was like, “That is exhausting. I’m not quite sure that’s worth it in life.”
Brian Kelly: There’s this hysterical new Instagram account that I love. It’s called Crazy Management Consultants and it’s basically that whole management consultant lifestyle and funny memes. It’s like my favorite new account. You’ve got to check that out.
Randi Zuckerberg: I’m definitely going to check that out.
Brian Kelly: Crazy Management Consultants. I’m sure you spent years at Facebook during the most amazing… you know, the company was just growing so rapidly and then you made a jump. At what point were you like, “I want to go create Zuckerberg media?”
Randi Zuckerberg: Gosh, you know, it definitely wasn’t something that happened overnight. I was with Facebook for almost seven years, which in startup years it’s like dog years. By the time I left I was like, Grandma Facebook. I had outlasted, I think most of the early employees at the company and I had just worked on a project which was kind of the early version of Facebook Live that my team had created, and we hosted President Obama. We had all these amazing things and I felt like, “You know what? The company’s about to IPO. I feel like the train is on the track.” And my big passion was getting more women into business, and tech and STEM and so it felt like the right time for me to kind of have the Randi Show.
Brian Kelly: Speaking of women, it’s funny, The Points Guy, we have about 80 employees now and more females work at The Points Guy than men, which I’m proud of.
Randi Zuckerberg: Because you’re smart. No? …. A smart boss.
Brian Kelly: I know, right? Our podcasting team, when we launched our blog, we did YouTube Lives and all this stuff, and it was eight people in the room. I was surrounded by super smart media savvy women running the show, so it’s been really…
Randi Zuckerberg: I love it. Even our two podcast engineers right now are women. It’s great.
Brian Kelly: Yeah Margaret. Yes Caroline. Have we made huge strides in getting more women into the sciences particularly?
Randi Zuckerberg: Yes and no. When you look at it over kind of a 50-year mark, we’ve made huge strides. I remember talking to my mom, she was the only woman in her medical school class. Now there’s more women graduating from medical school than men and becoming doctors. In some fields of science and tech, we have made incredible strides. Where I think the drop-off really happens though, is there’s that kind of messy middle of your career, where a lot of women are really struggling to juggle family and career. And so when you look at the upper levels of senior management in companies, that’s really where we have a lot of work to do. I think we have a lot of work to do in funding startups that are led by women, but still, a lot of work to do.
Brian Kelly: What are some actual fixes? Like better maternity, better corporate planning around maternity leave?
Randi Zuckerberg: It’s funny. I’ve done so much research, Brian, on this space. I had all these hypotheses when I left Facebook about where the drop-off is. So the first drop-off that happens is at eight years old, is the first drop-off when we start to lose girls in STEM. So we have lost a generation of entrepreneurs before they even become entrepreneurs, simply because around second, third, fourth grade girls are establishing their identity. There’s social pressure. They’re saying, “Oh, that’s for boys.” The first thing we need to do is we need to get into schools at second, third, fourth grade, and make sure that we don’t lose those girls. Then the girls that we are able to…
Brian Kelly: Are teachers being trained on that now? Do our elementary school teachers have those skills to change how they phrase things in classrooms, and …
Randi Zuckerberg: I think this is kind of the big socioeconomic divider of our country. I think that cities and the schools that have enough money, and where the parents have enough money to advocate for good STEM and tech programs, are doing a great job. Where I worry is that we’re losing people in the middle of the country. We’re losing people in zip codes where schools don’t have the funds to be setting up kind of state of the art STEM and tech labs. This becomes an issue of both kind of socioeconomic divide and gender divide in a very complicated way.
Brian Kelly: It is so sad. This is not a political podcast, but it’s like, with so many issues going on, I think we always forget, and as I travel around the world and you see the emphasis on education in so many countries, I think we always think the US is number one. I think a of people just have this notion that we’re the richest country, we’re, like, the best in education. But when you see the stats, especially in the sciences, we are way down. I think last I saw it was number 60 out of 190 countries in terms of, like, high school science.
Randi Zuckerberg: We have so much work to do. One of my latest projects I’ve been working on is this kind of techie dessert cafe called Sue’s Tech Kitchen. We’d go into cities around the country and kids can come in and they can 3-D print chocolate, they can have crepes and pancakes made by robots. We purposely put them in zip codes that aren’t getting that access in schools. So we did a great partnership in Jackson, Mississippi. We had so many incredible students come through. Unfortunately Mississippi is ranked 50 out of 50 states in the US for Wi-Fi access, even lower than Hawaii and Alaska. I think it’s only 6% of schools in the state of Mississippi are teaching computers. So how could a student in rural Mississippi compete with a student in Silicon Valley? They just can’t.
Brian Kelly: It will forever be that way.
Randi Zuckerberg: That’s right. So again, I know this isn’t a political podcast or anything but, I think there’s a lot of issues in our own backyard that I feel lucky to have done so much traveling, like you, to have my eyes opened to them.
Brian Kelly: Let’s talk travel because you are Global Services.
Randi Zuckerberg: I am. I’ve been for about, gosh, five or six years now.
Brian Kelly: What was it like? How did you get the notice that you were Global Services?
Randi Zuckerberg: I know I didn’t even know Global Services existed, but I was doing a ton of speaking around the world. There are not that many women that lecture on technology, unfortunately. I hope that in the future I’m not as in demand as I am now because I hope there are so many women on the speaking circuit that I am less in demand. Unfortunately there’s not that many women that will travel around the world and speak about issues of tech, who’ve been on the forefront of a startup. There was one year that I was everywhere. I was in the Middle East and I think I was three times in Australia and so when December came around I got this like, “Ping! Welcome to Global Services.”
Brian Kelly: Did your heart race?
Randi Zuckerberg: I had to do research, I didn’t even know what it was. And now it is one of the things that is most important to me to figure out how to keep and hold onto in my life.
Brian Kelly: And United is now going to pause status for maternity.
Randi Zuckerberg: Yes.
Brian Kelly: Randi, today’s actually basically her last day before going on maternity leave.
Randi Zuckerberg: Yes, I am very, very pregnant.
Brian Kelly: With her third child.
Randi Zuckerberg: Yes. It’s funny, so I actually got invited to a lunch for some of the top Global Services folks with Oscar, with some of the senior leadership at United, and everyone kind of went around the room and said, some things that they would want to improve about the experience and most people said the food. And it got to me and I was like, “Listen.” I was like, “I have two things on my mind right now. First is having a healthy baby. Second is not losing my Global Services status because of having a healthy baby.” As I think about it, a lot of these frequent flyer status programs are calculated on how much you spend or how much you fly in a year.
Randi Zuckerberg: I had a healthy pregnancy where I was able to travel up until the end. A lot of women are on bed rest, they’re…. I mean there’s so many aspects of professional life as a woman where you pay the woman tax. I’m exhausted, quite frankly, from all of the woman taxes I’ve paid in my life and career. So just to like sit there as the only woman at that table with Global Services and to have to waste brain energy on thinking that I might lose it. I was so tired. I was like, “I have to say something.”
Brian Kelly: And their response was receptive?
Randi Zuckerberg: Almost right after that, Delta announced that they were pausing.
Brian Kelly: Delta is pausing it and then hopefully United…
Randi Zuckerberg: Yes. Hopefully United will follow suit. What I like about Delta’s program is it’s not just for maternity leave, it’s for anyone who needs to take a pause, maybe to care for a sick loved one, a caregiver. …There’s a lot of reasons why men might need to take a pause on status too. It isn’t just a woman’s issue. I do think right now a lot of these frequent flyer programs are accidentally biased against women of childbearing age and need to be fixed.
Brian Kelly: That needs to be fixed. What do you think about the state of technology in travel? In terms of, not just airline websites and apps, and making the travel experience easier? Where do you see the biggest need to up our game in the travel industry?
Randi Zuckerberg: First of all, every traveler is carrying a phone around. When you go into an airport, they should really know you. They should be able to personalize an experience to you. It’s kind of wild, like, the amount of time we spend in airports in different cities and the phone you have, that they can’t geotag…
Brian Kelly: They know what fare class you’re traveling in. Because a lot of times getting into the Polaris Lounge versus the United club (depends) on fare class, it’s confusing. There’s still not an easy way to say, “Nope, you’re in Polaris, go to this lounge near this gate, or this one.”
Randi Zuckerberg: Totally.
Brian Kelly: They still have a lot of work to do.
Randi Zuckerberg: Yes. I’m sure you have even way more than me… I feel like if I’m going on a trip, I have at least 16 different apps that I’m checking. Whether it’s the weather, and the flight route schedules. There has to be a better way to consolidate all of that into one experience for travelers.
Brian Kelly: I’ve teased it before. We’re in the throes now of redoing our TPG app that’s gonna actually track not just travel, but points — how to earn them, redeem them and keep track of everything. So, biometric technology, I hope for the day where we can walk into an airport and not have to pull out a piece of paper, passport and boarding pass. A lot of people will say that’s too much security-wise…
Randi Zuckerberg: I love it and I’m skeptical at the same time. I love technology and I’m very biased in favor of it, so my first gut reaction is always like, “Yes!” Then I like to look at the deep ethical questions, so I agree with you. I think I would love to just with a lot of ease, go through airports, not just airports, stadiums… As a mom, my heart drops every time I hear about school shootings and horrific things that are happening. Biometrics will stop a lot of that. So I think it will really improve national security, and safety, and ease of getting through these crowded places. On the other hand, though, I do worry about that kind of information in the hands of private companies. I worry about it in the hands of the government, too, but I think we really have to ask those tough ethical questions.
Brian Kelly: Who gets it, and how it’s being used…
Randi Zuckerberg: What if it gets hacked? Yeah. How is it used? Especially if people are collecting really detailed info about your health and where you’re going and things like that.
Brian Kelly: What are your travel go-tos? Do you have CLEAR? I know you fly United out of Newark.
Randi Zuckerberg: As soon as CLEAR opens in Newark, I will be a CLEAR customer. Newark — I spend more time there than my own home, I think. Although what’s so funny is that, thanks to Global Services, I can actually show up at the airport about 10 minutes before boarding, so I actually don’t…
Brian Kelly: I am so jealous of that. When they take the Globals to the front of the PreCheck lane, which of course is a mile long.
Randi Zuckerberg: The front of PreCheck, and they’re like that right at boarding. It’s like those moments…
Brian Kelly: I use my points too much. Like, I don’t spend huge amounts, because I’ve got to practice what I preach. I have, like, top tier on a couple of airlines, but never like the super top tier.
Randi Zuckerberg: Yeah. Well you have to really commit to one airline, and mostly I’m speaking and doing business and other people are paying.
Brian Kelly: Is it a part of your contract? Like “United or bust,” like, “I’m not coming.” Or do they usually just let you book whatever you want?
Randi Zuckerberg: They usually let me. They either give me a travel buyout or they just tell me the tickets.
Brian Kelly: Do you ever sometimes want to just splurge and go like, Emirates first class?
Randi Zuckerberg: Oh of course. Oh yeah.
Brian Kelly: That’s the problem, because then once you start getting used to that elevated level, then even going back to the business class, you’re like, “Oh that’s just business class.”
Randi Zuckerberg: I know. I did fly Emirates first class once and that was a really life-changing experience.
Brian Kelly: Or Singapore, where they’re like, would you like Dom or Krug? You’re like, “Oh yeah, this is on a plane.”
Randi Zuckerberg: Like on Emirates first class, they don’t even have a menu. They’re just like, “What do you want?” I was like, “Wait, this is an airplane. What do you mean, what do I want?” They’re like, “I don’t know, do you want a lobster?” [crosstalk 00:20:08]
Brian Kelly: A little champagne vinaigrette as they’re pouring, like, Dom into the salad dressing.
Randi Zuckerberg: : Although I don’t know if you’ve ever flown Qatar Airlines, which is also amazing. Apparently falcons, unaccompanied falcons, can fly only in business or first class. So I had an unaccompanied falcon.
Brian Kelly: No you didn’t. Because I’ve seen it in the rules.
Randi Zuckerberg: Yes. Yes!
Brian Kelly: With a hood on it?
Randi Zuckerberg: Yeah. With like a little hood. That was probably the wildest thing I’ve ever seen on an airplane.
Brian Kelly: Never a dull moment.
Randi Zuckerberg: : No, never a dull moment with world travel. So I love it. It just — it opens your eyes to so many things.
Brian Kelly: With traveling pregnant, is there one set time stop the doctor says you shouldn’t?
Randi Zuckerberg: Yes. Technically you can fly up to 36 weeks of your pregnancy. Some airlines will ask you for a doctor’s note after 30 weeks because they really don’t want the liability of having to ground a plane. But I think it’s really up to the individual.
Brian Kelly: So you’ve flown up to…
Randi Zuckerberg: : Yeah. So I flew up to about 35 weeks.
Brian Kelly: And not not nervous at all?
Randi Zuckerberg: Maybe a little, but I do have to say, this doesn’t happen to me in the United States very much, but a lot if I’m traveling in Asia or other countries where they’ll call for Global Services, and I’ll walk up and they’ll see kind of a younger woman and they’ll say, “Sorry, we’re only boarding Global Services right now.”
Brian Kelly: Noooo! What’s your response to that? Do you get, like, sassy Randi? Like, “Oh no, you didn’t.”
Randi Zuckerberg: I used to get sassy and then I was just like, I need to conserve the energy that I waste on that. So I’ll just kind of show them my boarding pass. That doesn’t happen in the United States, but every time they call Global Services and I walk up, like, very pregnant. I mean, I look the exact opposite of what you think a Global Services passenger would look like. … I wait for it. I’m waiting for them to judge me.
Brian Kelly: So are you a points hoarder? You’re on the Global Services hamster wheel, like you’ve got to pay, pay, pay. How do you use your points?
Randi Zuckerberg: Well I have two children and a third on the way. I love to use my points on just having, like, fabulous family time. Last year we went to Maui for almost three weeks entirely on points. We flew business class on Newark-Honolulu. We did one in Ireland and Scotland entirely on points that was great. I think I’m more of kind of a — I hoard them for the year and then spend them in one…
Brian Kelly: You can hoard as long as you have… So many people hoard for, “Oh no, in five years when I retire I’m going to use them.” I’m like, “No, because they’re going to be worth a lot less.”
Randi Zuckerberg: Totally. I know. The other thing that I have done a lot is donate them in election years. So if I am saving up points, I’ll donate them to a campaign in order to help people with get-out-the-vote efforts.
Brian Kelly: That’s awesome. So final question: Window or aisle seat?
Randi Zuckerberg: Almost always a window except, while I’m pregnant, aisle for sure. Although what I really love is getting like that single seat in the aisle. Yes. If you can try to get the single, that’s like the dream come true. Yes. But I think you’ll appreciate — I have a kind of a crazy schedule when I come off of my maternity leave and so I spend way more time than a human should looking at different flight routes between countries.
Brian Kelly: You’re speaking my language.
Randi Zuckerberg: I think I’m going to the Ivory Coast in Africa and then to Saint Petersburg and Russia straight from there. So I’ve literally spent hours.
Brian Kelly: Are you going to fly through Paris both ways?
Randi Zuckerberg: Yes. Air France, Paris.
Brian Kelly: The 777 is your best bet for business class.
Randi Zuckerberg: See? I’ll think of you when I’m sitting on a nice flight. I’ll think of you. But I think I spent almost three hours, like, looking at all the different flight routes.
Brian Kelly: If you ever need to bounce ideas, Randi, I’m here for you.
Randi Zuckerberg: Likewise.
Brian Kelly: Thank you so much for joining us. Congratulations on your Tony. Congratulations on your impending baby and enjoy some much needed time off.
Randi Zuckerberg: Appreciate it. Thank you so much for having me.
Brian Kelly: That’s it for this episode of Talking Points. I’m your host, Brian Kelly, and a huge thank you once again to Randi Zuckerberg for taking time out to chat all things, travel, entrepreneurship, fabulosity. And thanks again to my team, Margaret Kelley, Caroline Chagrin. Schagrin! Schagrin! Much to my Chagrin, I said her name wrong. Caroline Schagrin. I usually say it right.
Randi Zuckerberg: That’s a good save though.
Brian Kelly: And my amazing assistant, Christy Matsui. That’s it for this episode. Safe travels. Thank you.
Randi Zuckerberg: That’s awesome.
