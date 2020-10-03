United’s new map-based search tool lets you search by destination, activity or cheapest prices
Tracking coronavirus restrictions has become a full-time job — literally, for some. TPG has published multiple reopening guides, while at least one tech company provides real-time COVID-19 restrictions for more than 120 countries worldwide.
And now, United Airlines is jumping in the fray, thanks to Google-powered data.
The map utilizes Google Flights technology, which allows travelers to set budget limits for destinations featuring their ideal activities such as sunning by the beach, skiing, hiking and more.
You can find the new map and budget search function on the homepage at united.com, highlighted below in red.
The new interactive map allows travelers to set a fixed budget with open-ended destination suggestions.
Alternatively, travelers can choose “filter by interest” to select their preferred activities.
Quarantine restrictions now available as well
The airline launched its new visual search tool in late September, which allows travelers to click on individual states to see what local quarantine and entry restrictions require.
Clicking on a state provides a brief summary of requirements, color-coded to show ease of travel. Each state on the country map is also shaded according to a legend.
Travelers entering New York, for instance, are required to quarantine when coming from certain blacklisted states and territories. United’s new map specifies the entry restrictions, but also offers a helpful button to click for more information.
Detailed information includes quarantine and COVID test requirements, as well as forms, social distancing protocols and mask requirements in that state. The site also includes shop, tourist and museum attraction restrictions, plus restaurant and bar limitations, if any.
The map page also includes a text-based section with individual state restrictions, which is handy for people who prefer words over images.
As of now, the map only shows U.S. states, and does not include territories such as Puerto Rico or Guam. However, you can find international information and other domestic destinations via DragonSlayer, a web-based tool designed for travel agents to quickly find local COVID-19 restrictions and information.
