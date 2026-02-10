It's about to get a lot easier to earn United Airlines miles when flying JetBlue — and vice versa.

This week, the two airlines expanded their Blue Sky partnership that began in 2025. Going forward, you'll be able to book JetBlue itineraries on United's website — and United flights via JetBlue's site — whether you're paying the fare or using miles. By spring, elite status members of both programs (United Premier and JetBlue Mosaic) will get special treatment on both airlines.

This tie-up should give United and JetBlue frequent flyers new ways to earn points and miles in their favorite loyalty program ... though there are some hurdles to watch out for.

You'll find more on that, and what to know about the changes, below.

DAVID SLOTNICK/THE POINTS GUY

United, JetBlue expand loyalty earnings across both airlines

While United and JetBlue technically launched their partnership in October, it started small.

Recap: Here's what's been in place since October

Since October, you've been able to pick your loyalty earnings (MileagePlus or TrueBlue) when flying either airline:

You could book a United flight on its website, but opt for TrueBlue points instead of MileagePlus miles

You could book a JetBlue flight on its site, but select MileagePlus instead of TrueBlue earnings.

Award bookings have also been around since last fall — you've been able to redeem TrueBlue points or MileagePlus miles on either of the two airlines (though we've seen a mixed bag when it comes to the value you get out of those redemptions).

All of this remains true, but now, there's more.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Here's what's new this week

The big change now is where and how you can book flights.

You can now book most JetBlue flights right on United's website. That goes for both cash and award bookings. For instance, if I hop on United.com, here's a nonstop option from Boston to London for this summer — operated by JetBlue.

Booking a JetBlue flight on United's website. UNITED AIRLINES

Likewise, you can now book United flights right on JetBlue's website — like this nonstop United flight from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Sydney Airport (SYD).

Booking a United flight via JetBlue. JETBLUE

Connections coming

Soon, the two airlines expect to open up seamless connecting itineraries across the JetBlue and United networks. That could include, for instance, an itinerary beginning with a JetBlue flight from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Washington, D.C., then connecting to a United flight to Frankfurt Airport (FRA).

How many miles can you earn?

OK, now to the big question of how many points and miles you'll get through this partnership.

JetBlue TrueBlue loyalists

If you're a JetBlue loyalist flying on United, your TrueBlue earnings start at 5 points per $1 (down from 6 points per $1 on JetBlue-operated flights).

TrueBlue members can earn tiles toward Mosaic status on United flights.

United MileagePlus members

If you're a United loyalist flying on JetBlue, your MileagePlus earnings start at 5 miles per $1 (with standard bonuses for Premier elites). This is roughly in line with what you'd get on a United-operated flight.

However, United has a few key restrictions:

MileagePlus members will not earn Premier Qualifying Flights (PQF) or Points (PQPs) toward status on JetBlue flights, a key downside in this partnership .

. United will not award miles on JetBlue flights from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Cancun International Airport (CUN), Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA) in Aruba, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas or Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) in the Dominican Republic.

United is also limiting MileagePlus earnings to the following fare classes aboard JetBlue: A, B, C, D, E, G, H, J, K, L, M, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, Y and Z.

Here by spring: Elite status benefits on both airlines

By spring, United and JetBlue expect to debut reciprocal loyalty benefits for elite status members.

As TPG reported last year, United's Premier elites will get access to JetBlue's EvenMore seats like they would on United flights. Similarly, JetBlue Mosaics will be able to sit in United's Economy Plus rows. Elites of both programs will also get priority boarding, checked baggage and same-day change perks on both airlines.

The full list of benefits is laid out in the chart below, released by the airlines last year.

UNITED AIRLINES

We should note — the Blue Sky tie-up does not currently include reciprocal lounge access or first-class upgrades (JetBlue just opened its first lounge in New York at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and is planning a domestic first-class cabin for its planes, set to debut later this year).

