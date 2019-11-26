United opening Clear checkpoints at Chicago O’Hare, final U.S. hub
Security screening is about to become a bit more manageable for United Airliners flyers at Chicago O’Hare — at least those of you lucky enough to have a Clear membership, now available at a discounted rate for MileagePlus members (and free for top-tier elites).
As of Tuesday, Clear will be available at Chicago O’Hare (ORD)’s Terminal 1, including one lane for PreCheck customers at Checkpoint 2 and a standard security lane at Checkpoint 1. Clear will open at Terminal 2 “in the coming weeks,” according to a United spokesperson.
While Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 are most convenient for United Airlines flyers, O’Hare’s terminals are connected airside, so it is possible to use the new Clear checkpoints even if you’re flying another carrier — assuming you’re up for a bit of a hike to the gate.
A standard Clear membership will run you $179 per year, but there are a number of options to get it at a significantly reduced rate. The American Express® Green Card offers a $100 statement credit when you use the card to purchase a membership each year. Additionally, TPG readers can use the promo code TPG149 to get a discounted membership of $149 for the first year, or use the promo code TPG2M to get a two-month free trial membership.
Delta also offers a free membership to Diamond Medallion elites, or a reduced-fee $119 membership to all SkyMiles members. Silver, Gold and Platinum Medallions, as well as customers with a co-branded card, including the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express and the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, can get Clear for $109 per year.
United also partners with Clear, offering a free membership to Premier 1K and Global Services elites, or a discounted fee of $119 per year to general MileagePlus members. Meanwhile, Premier Silver, Gold and Platinum elites and customers with cards like like the United Explorer Card or United Club Card can get CLEAR for $109 per year.
Featured photo by Victoria Walker/The Points Guy.
