UPDATE: 6 p.m. EST

United Airlines says it has resolved the technology issue that had affected departures on Monday evening.

That came after the carrier acknowledged at around 5 p.m. EST that a tech-related disruption was causing delays on some departing flights.

About an hour later, United said the problem had been resolved and there was "no indication" the issue was related to a cybersecurity problem.

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While the disruption (original story below) ultimately was minor, it came on the heels of Friday’s FAA meltdown that had already roiled the U.S. aviation industry, causing more than 18,000 flight cancellations over a three-day stretch.

More broadly, the topic of tech glitches – and speculation on what’s been causing them – has become a hot one during the past week after several high-profile issues. They’ve ranged from last week’s prolonged outage of the Outlook email platform to service interruptions at several big U.S. banks earlier Monday.

This time, at least, the problem appears to have been short-lived.

United Airlines is investigating a “widespread system outage” affecting departing flights, the airline said Monday.

In a statement, United said it was “troubleshooting a technology issue” affecting departures on its mainline flights.

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The airline noted there was “no impact” to flights currently in the air.

United Express flights, which are operated by regional jets, were unaffected, the Chicago-based carrier said.

The message from the airline came after the airline responded to a social media post, calling the disruption a “widespread system outage.”

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It was not immediately clear how significant an impact it would have on United's departure schedule for the evening.

United’s apparent disruption comes on the heels of one of the most chaotic weekends for air travel in recent memory. An outage at the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday led to the longest nationwide ground stop since 9/11.

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Airlines — including United — spent much of the weekend in recovery mode, which fueled some 18,000 cancellations across the industry in a three-day stretch.

United’s operation had significantly rebounded by Monday, with the airline canceling fewer than two-dozen flights — less than 1% of its mainline operation, according to FlightAware.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.