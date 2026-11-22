The Thanksgiving travel rush is off to a messy start.

The culprit: bad weather and the latest tech outage to hit a major U.S. company.

Delta Air Lines delayed or canceled thousands of flights on Sunday after a problem with a key system that automates weight and balance calculations.

The disruption led to mass delays at its Atlanta mega-hub — the world’s busiest airport — and cascaded to other airports around the country.

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By 6:15 p.m. EST Sunday, more than half of all flights had been delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), according to FlightAware. That included hundreds of departing flights — and planes headed to the airport.

Late Sunday afternoon, Delta said it had restored its automated system. But the disruptions continued to climb as the carrier worked to get operations fully back on track.

More coverage from TPG:

How many Delta flights are affected?

Delta's residual flight disruptions climbed through the day on Sunday.

As of early Sunday evening, roughly 6 in 10 Delta mainline flights had been delayed, per FlightAware — a total of more than 1,900 departures.

Regional subsidiary Endeavor Air, which operates Delta Connection flights, reported another 260 delays, per FlightAware.

Roughly 100 additional Delta flights were canceled Sunday, about 2% of its planned schedule for the day.

Around 70% of the flight disruptions were due to the tech issues, the airline said. The rest were tied to Sunday's weather problems, and air traffic control delays that resulted.

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“We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism," Delta said in a statement to TPG.

Bad weather fuels flight delays, diversions

Travelers had other problems to contend with Sunday, too.

Mother Nature also snarled air traffic at some major hubs.

Low cloud ceilings and poor visibility fueled flight delays and led to dozens of planes getting diverted.

New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) was most heavily affected, with nearly 60% of all departing and arriving flights delayed Sunday, per FlightAware.

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42 flights headed to LGA on Sunday were diverted to other airports, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Many of those flights landed instead in Philadelphia; Albany, N.Y.; Harrisburg, PA; and Syracuse, N.Y.

Another air travel disruption

These disruptions come a week after one of the most chaotic weekends at airports in recent memory.

More than 18,000 flights were canceled last weekend after an outage on Nov. 13 to critical Federal Aviation Administration technology.

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Last week, a brief technical outage at United Airlines also fueled a host of flight delays.

What to do if you’re affected: This week, the TPG team put our heads together to offer some of our top tips for navigating a travel meltdown. Here’s what to know.

Can you get a refund if your flight is delayed or canceled?

If your flight is canceled or significantly delayed, you’re entitled to a refund under U.S. Department of Transportation policy — but only if you choose not to fly.

Know why your flight was delayed or canceled

If you get stranded in Sunday’s travel mess, it pays to know what the reason was for the disruption.

If you get stuck because of Delta’s tech outage, the carrier may be willing to pay for any hotel, meal and ground transportation costs you incur — if it’s a major delay. See details at FlightRights.gov.

The carrier on Sunday acknowledged it was providing those accommodations to passengers "when necessary."

If you get stuck because of bad weather, it's less likely your airline will offer any sort of compensation. But keep your receipts: If you paid for your trip with a credit card that has travel insurance, you might be able to file a claim and seek reimbursement.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving

Sunday’s travel woes also coincide, of course, with the start of the Thanksgiving travel rush — with airports expected to be very busy with holiday travelers over the next few days.

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All eyes are on next Sunday — Nov. 29 — which could be the busiest day of the year to fly.

Last year, the Sunday after Thanksgiving set the record as the most crowded day ever at U.S. airports.

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