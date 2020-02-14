United is adding Oreo Thins to the economy snack mix
How fun — I get to write about my favorite “healthy” snack! Oreo Thins, those crispy, light, sliver-of-cream-filled chocolate cookies will take to the skies soon, headed to a United Airlines economy cabin near you.
Recently, United shifted to serving onboard snacks from a basket, giving customers a chance to review all of their choices before making a pick. That’s where economy flyers should expect to see the new addition appear, replacing Biscoff cookies on United and United Express flights.
The airline issued a statement confirming the new addition:
Our complimentary snack options continue to be a hit and we’re always looking for opportunities to introduce new selections. We plan to add Oreo Thins into the mix soon and look forward to the response from our customers.
According to Live and Let’s Fly, United Airlines will offer Oreo Thins beginning March 1, alongside pretzels and those beloved stroopwafels, another snacker favorite. Meanwhile, Premier 1K and Global Services members get their pick of a snack box or meal, but top elites can always request the regular economy snack in addition, too.
