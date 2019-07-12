This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United Airlines announced Friday that its Boeing 737 MAXes would remain off its schedules until Nov. 3.
“United has gone to great lengths to minimize the impact on our customers’ travel plans. We’ve used spare aircraft and other creative solutions to help our customers,” the airline said in a statement. “We’ll continue to monitor the regulatory process and nimbly make the necessary adjustments to our operation and our schedule to benefit our customers who are traveling with us.”
United had previously planned to put plane back into service on Sept. 3.
The global fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft has been grounded since March following two fatal accidents that left 346 people dead. Boeing is working with international safety regulators, airlines and other stakeholders to address a flight control system malfunction that is suspected of contributing to both disasters. The manufacturer has come under scrutiny for not disclosing changes to the flight controls to pilots. Regulators have since raised other potential issues that could further delay the plane’s return to service.
American and Southwest, the two other US airlines with MAX jets in their fleets, each have said that they plan to return their MAXes to service in early October. But as that date nears with no word from regulators about recertification for the planes, it becomes increasingly likely that those airlines also will have to delay their reentry plans for the MAX.
