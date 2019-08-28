This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United Airlines is moving its 14 Boeing 737 MAXes to a storage facility in Arizona as the grounding of the jets continues.
Since the Federal Aviation Administration barred the MAX from flying in March, United has stored 12 of its planes in Houston and the other two in Los Angeles.
Weather is the primary reason the planes in Houston need to be relocated, United said in a statement Wednesday. As hurricane season reaches its peak, it is safer to store aircraft at inland facilities where they are less likely to be damaged by storms. The two planes on the ground at LAX need to be moved because of a construction project at the airport.
“United is fully committed to the safe movement of all our MAX aircraft and we have clearance from the FAA to conduct these ferry flights,” the airline said in its statement.
The planes will be put into short-term storage at Phoenix Goodyear Airport, a general aviation airport near near Phoenix.
The global fleet of 737 MAX jets was grounded following two fatal accidents — one in Indonesia and one in Ethiopia — in which a combined 346 people died. Flight control software is suspected of contributing to both crashes, and Boeing has been working with regulators, airlines and other stakeholders to develop an update and new training protocols for flight crews.
Airlines have had some difficulty maintaining their schedules as the grounding continues, and some have been forced to make permanent cuts to their route networks.
United currently plans to reintroduce the 737 MAX to commercial service on Nov. 3, but the FAA has not yet announced an end date to the grounding.
Other airlines are anticipating longer delays for the aircraft’s return to service. Southwest, for example, has said its 737 MAXes won’t fly passengers again until 2020.
Featured photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.