United Airlines cancels 3,500 flights in 2020 as it extends 737 MAX grounding
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United Airlines has joined its peers in pulling the Boeing 737 MAX from schedules through March.
The Chicago-based carrier has removed the troubled jet through March 4, United said Friday. It will cancel as many as 93 flights a day due to the continued grounding with the cancellation of nearly 3,500 flights in 2020 forecast.
United had previously removed the MAX through January, so no further impact is expected on the busy Christmas and New Years holiday travel season.
Fellow U.S. MAX operators American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have already removed the aircraft into March.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
Boeing hopes the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and other global regulators, will re-certify the MAX in December, allowing for it to return to commercial service in January. However that timeline is conditional on the planemaker completing four major milestones required by authorities.
The 737 MAX’s return to U.S. skies could slide further into 2020 if the FAA does not re-certify the aircraft by year’s end.
Getting the MAX back into the air is only the first step in its return. A skeptical public will have to be convinced that the aircraft is safe, with many travelers saying they plan to avoid the jet — at least initially.
Related: United CEO says flyers will need convincing to fly the 737 MAX again
Boeing and the FAA “saying that it is safe is not enough,” United CEO Oscar Munoz said in October on restoring passengers’ confidence in the MAX. “We will rebook you, so you are comfortable flying it.”
United flew 14 737 MAX 9 jets prior to the grounding this March.
View this post on Instagram
UPDATE: One of the last regularly scheduled US #737Max flights, a United Max 9 at Orlando last night. The FAA grounded all Max aircraft today, following two fatal crashes of the #737Max8 in the past five months. #avjourno
A post shared by Ned Russell (@airbus777) on
Featured image by Angelo DeSantis / Getty Images.
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.