Uber to offer hourly rides in select US cities beginning in June
Like many businesses in the travel industry, ride-sharing services have been impacted tremendously by the coronavirus pandemic, with a significant drop in demand for rides. Shared rides are off the table in some markets, and, earlier this month, Uber and Lyft began mandating masks, in a bid to protect passengers and drivers during the outbreak.
Now, Uber is rolling out a new type of ride, called “Hourly.” As its name implies, the new option enables customers to book cars by the hour, at a $50 rate. The rollout follows a test in select cities in Australia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, giving riders an opportunity to lock in one car for multiple trips, to limit their exposure to multiple drivers and vehicles.
As the company explains:
Within the Uber app, you’ll be able to request this trip as you would any on-demand ride, while setting multiple stops as needed throughout your journey. The cost is $50 per hour with mileage overage varying by city, and riders can book in hourly increments. Once requested, you’ll be matched with a driver who has a more spacious and newer vehicle make / model of cars that are eligible for Uber Comfort.
Beginning June 2, the service will be available to all riders in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Houston, Miami, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, Tacoma and Tampa Bay. It’s not clear whether or not the company plans to expand hourly rides beyond those markets just yet.
Featured photo by Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images via Getty Images.
