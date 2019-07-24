This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Coffee in bed has a nice ring to it, don’t you think? Well, what if we said you could get that kind of white glove service (and your favorite caffeinated beverage) for free?
This week, Starbucks announced it was expanding its partnership with Uber Eats. The coffee giant rolled out a pilot program this past winter and, starting in early 2020, you’ll be able to get your venti iced mocha cappuccino with almond milk delivered to you anywhere in the US.
In a statement, Jason Droege, vice president of UberEverything, said, “We’re excited to expand our partnership across the United States to make ordering . . . [a] favorite coffee and breakfast sandwich as easy as requesting a ride.”
The goal with the initial program was to deliver food and drinks within 30 minutes of ordering time, and the company claims the rollout “demonstrated successful operational integration and received positive customer response.”
Basically, the coffee gets delivered before it gets too cold (or your Frappuccino melts).
Here’s where the free part kicks in. If you have the The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’re probably already aware of the up to $200 annual credit you receive for use with the ride-sharing app. Every month, you’ll get a $15 credit (except December, when you receive $35), which is one of the card’s most popular perks.
But those credits aren’t just good for standard Uber rides. You can also put that credit toward orders with Uber Eats. In short: If you have the card, you could use those credits to cover the cost of your coffee and Uber Eats delivery fees.
If you’re a Starbucks aficionado but can’t commit to the Platinum Card (and its admittedly hefty $550 annual fee; see rates & fees) just yet, fear not. Just be sure to check out our rundown on the best cards to use for your Starbucks purchases, so that all of those aforementioned iced mochas are putting you one step closer to your next trip.
