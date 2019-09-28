This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you have The Platinum Card® from American Express or are a Centurion card holder, using the Uber credits that come as a cardholder perk just got easier. Starting in September, the credit will be automatically added to your next ride each month.
In the past, it hasn’t always been easy to use this lucrative perk. The $15 credits had to be applied to your Uber Cash balance, and then users had to manually select Uber Cash as the payment method in order to use the credits. And if you didn’t specifically request to use your credit by opting to pay with Uber Cash, it would sit in your balance until it disappeared at the end of the month, replaced by another 15 bucks (or $20 in December) you’d need to go out of your way to use.
Now, you can take advantage of the credits without having to even think about it.
The Uber credit perk for Amex Platinum and Centurion cardholders comes with VIP Uber status and a $200 Uber credit each year split into monthly $15 credits for U.S. rides, plus a bonus $20 in December. Make sure to add your Amex Platinum card as your payment method to your Uber account in advance and ensure you have the most up-to-date version of the app. If you’re on an iOS device that means version 3.363 or later or version 4.274 if you’re an Android user.
Featured photo by Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images
