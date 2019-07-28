This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Travelers passing through JFK hoping to take a dip in the pool at the TWA Hotel will now have to pay up before taking a plunge.
The TWA Hotel has begun charging all non-hotel guests to access the stunning pool and observation deck, as reported by One Mile At A Time. Non-guests may access the pool by reaching a required minimum spend of at $50 plus a 20% gratuity at the pool’s restaurant and bar, or by purchasing a day pass. Day pass pricing varies based on whether you visit during the week or on a weekend. Guest access remains unaffected by these changes.
The new non-hotel guest pricing is as follows:
- Weekday Day Pass: $25
- Weekend Day Pass: $50
- Minimum Spend at Restaurant/Bar: $50 plus 20% gratuity
Non-guests who reach the minimum spend at the restaurant and bar will be able to access the pool without paying for a day pass. However, there is a two-hour maximum. Day passes are available from 11 AM till 11 PM. The hotel recommends that all visitors purchase a day pass via the TWA Hotel website prior to arriving at the pool.
Previously, the TWA Hotel allowed non-hotel guests to make a reservation at the observation deck free of charge via the TWA Hotel’s website.
As mentioned, registered guests staying at the hotel can still access the pool free of charge but need to make reservations for a spot at the restaurant and bar. Additionally, hotel guests can bring non-guests to the rooftop pool for $25 per person.
The TWA Hotel features a whopping 512 guest rooms. Its 10,000-square-foot observation deck features a full bar with special cocktails like the Mile High Spritz and the Watermelon Collins, and offers a food menu served from a full kitchen.
The Points Guy has reached out to the TWA Hotel for comment but has not received a response.
Featured image by Brendan Dorsey/The Points Guy
