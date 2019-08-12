This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of the world’s best-reviewed business-class products is about to get a whole lot better — and we’re offering up a chance to fly it for free! In connection with the latest episode of our Miles Away podcast, we’re running one of our most exciting giveaways yet.
A very lucky TPG reader, podcast listener and Turkey-bound traveler will walk away with the following:
- Two round-trip business-class tickets between US gateways and Istanbul (IST)
- Two nights with breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul At The Bosphorus
- One night with breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul At Sultanahmet
Here’s how to enter to win:
- Subscribe to Miles Away and Talking Points on Apple Podcasts, Acast or your podcast app of choice
- Rate and review Miles Away on Apple Podcasts, Acast or your podcast app of choice
- Listen to the latest Miles Away episode (Istanbul)
- Submit your entry via our official form
You must enter by Friday, August 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET, after which the winner will be chosen at random, and confirmed assuming all of the above requirements are met.
Please note the following restrictions:
- Ticket must be issued by 5PM ET on December 27, 2019 (with travel dates within one year)
- Travel may begin from other US gateways, based on availability, but you’ll likely find the best availability from New York City
- Flight must be reserved four weeks in advance of desired travel dates
- Travel is not permitted between December 10, 2019 and January 10, 2020
- Date changes are possible within one year of ticket issue date
- Name changes are not possible after booking
- Ticket is not eligible for mileage accrual
- Four Seasons booking may not be available on all dates
Good luck with the giveaway, and please be sure to subscribe to TPG’s podcasts, Talking Points and Miles Away.
Talking Points
Featured photo of Turkish’s new 787 business class by Ben Smithson / The Points Guy.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.