It's day 38 of the partial government shutdown and airport security wait times have hit a crescendo.

For business travelers and families departing on spring break getaways alike, the biggest question in air travel today is, "How long will the security line be?"

At several of the nation's busiest hubs, the backups have climbed to over three hours.

Expedited TSA PreCheck or Clear lanes have shut down at some airports, exacerbating the problem. At others, certain security checkpoints have closed completely.

And across the country, a growing number of passengers have missed flights due to security lines snaking through — and sometimes outside of — terminals.

A TSA officer overlooks security lines Monday in Atlanta. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES

It's the fallout from a Washington stalemate affecting operations at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which has now seen Transportation Security Administration officers go more than five weeks without pay.

This, on the heels of a 43-day shutdown last fall, has led to a surge in call-outs and resignations at TSA, and fueled mounting security bottlenecks in a growing number of cities.

2- and 3-hour security backups now common

In Atlanta on Monday, the world's busiest airport urged flyers to arrive a whopping four hours before their departure, or risk missing it.

Delta Air Lines employees pitched in at checkpoints, freeing up TSA officers to focus on screening passengers and bags.

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CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

In Houston, low staffing led the TSA to shutter the C and D-concourse security checkpoints — and some TSA PreCheck lanes — at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), where airport officials warned delays could top three hours.

Recent days have also seen warnings of three-hour lines and shuttered PreCheck access at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) — and "significantly longer than normal" waits at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Meanwhile, a controversial decision Sunday by the Trump administration saw U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) officers patrolling some of the most delay-plagued airports Monday, assisting the TSA with some logistical duties.

U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement officers Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES

With frustration boiling over for passengers, leaders in the travel sector had a stern warning for lawmakers ahead of a planned recess on Capitol Hill:

"Do not board that flight, pack that bag, or clear that schedule until TSA officers have been paid," the nonpartisan U.S. Travel Association said Monday.

TPG's tips for dealing with long TSA lines

For now, expect the possibility of a long wait at security if you're headed to the airport, possibly even if you participate in a program like TSA PreCheck or Clear. Here are TPG's top tips for navigating security during this latest shutdown.

Arrive early (obviously)

Obviously, you should get to the airport earlier than you otherwise would.

How early, though, is the million-dollar question.

The TSA's app usually shows live wait times, but it isn't reliable because of the DHS shutdown. So don't count on it to provide accurate information.

Travelers wait in a TSA line at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). MATTHEW HATCHER/BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES

Follow your airport online

Some airports do have their own TSA trackers on their websites. Definitely check to see if your departure airport has one.

Even then, though it might not be a fail-safe. Because wait times have been so volatile, JFK in New York just "temporarily suspended" its tracker.

For that reason, I'd rely most on your airport's website and social media feeds to get a sense of what you'll find when you get to the terminal.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), for instance, reassured travelers on Monday that checkpoints were running normally.

Clear, TSA PreCheck, and TSA PreCheck Touchless ID

Those fast-tracked programs remain the gold standard for getting through airport security quickly.

If you have TSA PreCheck access, be sure to opt in via your airline's profile to the quickly-expanding TSA PreCheck Touchless ID program, which is typically even faster than the normally-quick lanes.

TSA PreCheck Touchless ID at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). ADAM GRAY/GETTY IMAGES

The one caveat — these services have been suspended at some checkpoints as TSA staffing woes have grown.

"Airport conditions are changing rapidly and may affect service at some of our locations," Kyle McLaughlin, executive vice president of aviation at the paid service Clear told TPG Monday.

Again, check your airport's social media feed to see if you might be affected.

Read more: $99 Clear Concierge service just saved TPG's Summer Hull 4 hours in the TSA screening line

Aim for the quietest days and times

Whether you're booking a new flight or might consider changing an existing one, I'd aim for the quiet days and time windows to avoid the longest lines.

Nationally, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays tend to be the quietest days at airports. While we often suggest early morning departures to avoid flight delays, you can often avoid the biggest crowds — and security backups — by opting for a midday flight.

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Find that 'hidden gem' checkpoint ... if it exists

Arrive the airport only to find a really long line? Look for an airport employee. See if they can direct you toward a quieter checkpoint.

Some airports have certain TSA lines that tend to back up while others remain a lot quieter.

If you're willing to walk, you may be able to reduce your wait in line — as long you still can reach your gate post-security.

Bonus tip: Consider changing your flight to one of these 20 airports

Prepare for a long wait

While avoiding the longest TSA lines is certainly the goal, the reality is, if you're flying, you may have to wait a while for security.

I'd consider charging phones and using the restroom before getting in line.

Plus, have the essentials in your carry-on bag to weather a long delay, from on-the-go activities for kids to medication, snacks and some water — just make sure you finish it by the time you reach the front of the line, to comply with 3-1-1!

What if you're going to miss your flight because of long TSA lines?

And if you're watching precious minutes tick away and it looks like you'll miss your flight?

Consider changing your flight

Pull up your airline's app and see if you're able to switch to a later flight.

Just know that, unlike with a major flight delay or cancellation, airlines aren't required by federal policy to refund you for a flight you miss because of a security line.

Security lines Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES

Are airlines delaying flights or offering refunds?

That said, some carriers might work with you.

Delta, which has its megahub at hard-hit Atlanta, said it's making "calculated decisions" on which flights it can delay without disrupting additional later flights.

And, the carrier added this:

"Delta will make efforts to rebook customers where feasible if TSA checkpoint wait times caused a missed flight," a spokesperson told TPG, but noted — "Many flights are nearly or completely full as spring break travel begins in earnest."

Sunday was the busiest day at airports since the Christmas rush.

Bottom line

As the partial government shutdown continues into yet another week, air travelers are finding it harder and harder to navigate ever-growing airport security lines. Even having access to Clear and TSA PreCheck lanes might not help you since some of them are closed. Your best bet is to monitor your airport's website and social media for updates on security wait times, get to the airport much earlier than usual and have alternative flights in mind in case you do end up missing your flight.