It could be another rough weekend at airports as the partial government shutdown hits the one-month mark and, increasingly, is taking a toll on airport security checkpoints.

With Transportation Security Administration officers still working without pay, travelers could encounter more security lines snaking through terminals in the coming days. Flyers may even risk missing flights if they don't get to the airport early enough.

Last weekend, long backups plagued airports from Houston to Atlanta, New Orleans and Charlotte — with three-hour waits during the worst stretches.

Which airports could see delays next isn't clear — the disruptions have been hit or miss across the country in recent days, and we've heard plenty of reports of smooth-sailing security.

But the threat of long lines is not likely to end anytime soon, especially as spring break travel ramps up.

TSA lines at Houston's William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) earlier this week. MARK FELIX/BLOOMBERG/GETTY IMAGES

According to TSA checkpoint data, Thursday was the busiest day at U.S. airports since Jan. 4, which was the tail end of the New Year's travel rush.

Terminals were likely to be even more packed on Friday and Sunday (March 13 and 15).

At one point Friday morning, local media in Austin shared video of security lines out the door at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

The airport confirmed the backups lasted for about two hours during the peak morning rush — between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. CDT — before clearing up.

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Elsewhere, Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) announced the closure of its Terminal C checkpoint "to help optimize operations across other checkpoints."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the TSA, has been shut down since Feb. 14, with lawmakers unable to reach a deal to fund the department — or TSA officers' salaries.

As essential workers, TSA employees are expected to continue reporting to work during a shutdown, but without the promise of an immediate paycheck.

MARK FELIX/BLOOMBERG/GETTY IMAGES

And that disruption to officers' salaries comes on the heels of a broader 43-day government shutdown last fall. And together, it's fueled a rash of recent call-outs and resignations from the agency, CBS News reported Wednesday.

"People should be prepared as this drags out for longer lines," Todd Hauptli, CEO of the American Association of Airport Executives, said at a news conference last week.

Tips for navigating TSA checkpoints during the shutdown

Here's how to prepare if you're heading to the airport during the partial government shutdown.

Get to the airport early

You'll certainly want to get to the airport earlier than usual to prepare for the possibility of long security lines. (This is not the week to test the "airport theory." You might actually miss your flight.)

That's especially true if you don't have any fast-tracked security memberships like Clear or TSA PreCheck.

How early should you get to the airport?

The big question: How do you know how early to get to the airport?

It's complicated.

Normally, I'd tell you to consult the TSA's app, which typically provides real-time security line monitoring. But because of the shutdown, the app says it's not being regularly updated.

MYTSA

My best suggestion: Check with your airport. A number of major hubs have real-time security monitoring, like this page you can consult at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), America's second-busiest airport.

DFW AIRPORT

If your airport doesn't have a page like that, check its social media page. Many hubs have been posting status updates.

For instance, Houston's William P. Hobby Airport (HOU), which was the epicenter of last weekend's delays, said this week that wait times were improving after TSA reinforcements arrived to assist at checkpoints.

Wait times at HOU, by the way, were under 10 minutes Friday — a dramatic improvement from Sunday and Monday.

Try other checkpoints

See a packed security line? Check with an airport customer assistance employee to see if there's another checkpoint that might be faster.

Some airports have security checkpoints that are regularly less crowded and less used, and can be "hidden secrets," of sorts.

Personally, I'd rather hike to another farther-away checkpoint (if feasible) than wait in a long line.

TSA PreCheck and Clear are your best options

As always, the best way to get through airport security fast is still TSA PreCheck, whether you have a stand-alone PreCheck membership or get your access to the expedited lanes via Global Entry.

Plus, you can skip the longest lines at security by pairing your TSA PreCheck access with a subscription to Clear.

BRETT COOMER/HOUSTON CHRONICLE/GETTY IMAGES

Bonus tip: Try TSA's new ultrafast TSA PreCheck Touchless ID lanes, which allow you to fly through security without pulling out your ID or boarding pass. It costs nothing extra if you're a PreCheck member already, but you do have to opt in through your airline profile.

Make sure you have your Known Traveler Number attached

One important note about TSA PreCheck: Make sure it's on your boarding pass before you get to the airport.

If not, you'll need to find your Known Traveler Number and attach it to your airline profile.

Do your part to keep the lines moving

Finally, the TSA lines always move faster when every traveler does their part to keep things running as smoothly as possible.

That includes making sure your carry-on items are compliant with the agency's 3-1-1 liquids policy. A rogue 16-ounce bottle of sunscreen or shampoo slows the lanes down for everyone.

And remember: Even if you're going through the standard security lanes, you no longer need to remove your shoes.

The 1 bit of good news

While the possibility of long TSA checkpoint lines remains, there was one fortunate update for travelers this week.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

The DHS opted to unsuspend Global Entry, the fast-track program that allows vetted, paying members to fly through passport control via biometric kiosks. The service resumed Wednesday morning.

The program had been shuttered 17 days earlier by the Trump administration in an unusual decision that broke from past shutdown procedures and drew strong criticism across the travel sector.

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