The suspension of Global Entry is coming to an end.

The fast-tracked service that helps paying members speed through passport control after an international flight back to the U.S. will resume at 5 a.m. EST Wednesday, the Trump administration confirmed.

The New York Times was first to report the news, which TPG confirmed with a U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tuesday evening.

Global Entry had been shuttered since Feb. 22 amid the partial government shutdown affecting DHS.

In a statement late Tuesday, DHS said the move came as it "continually evaluates" measures it can take amid the shutdown, which has gone on for three-plus weeks now.

The unusual decision to suspend Global Entry had been strongly criticized across the travel sector and by some lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

The program is largely funded by the $120 application fee members pay every five years, and generally continues to operate even during a federal shutdown.

In any case, this pivot by DHS will certainly be welcome news to travelers, who will no longer have to stand in the standard lines at passport control as the spring break travel rush gets underway. Sunday was the busiest day at U.S. airports since early January, at the tail end of the holiday season.

Resuming Global Entry services, though, won't be of any help at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, which have seen mounting lines in recent days.

TSA officers — along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers who staff airport customs facilities — are currently working without pay.

Global Entry allows vetted members approved via an interview process to bypass the normal passport control lanes, and instead use fast biometric kiosks after returning to the U.S. from abroad. Global Entry members also get access to the TSA PreCheck lanes at airport security.

