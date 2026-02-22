Two critical programs that help travelers quickly pass through airports are slated to temporarily go on hold Sunday, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security plans to suspend both TSA PreCheck and Global Entry effective at Sunday at 6 a.m. EST, the outlet said, citing a DHS spokesperson.

If the TSA PreCheck lanes were to shut down, that would mean millions of travelers that normally enjoy fast-tracked airport security would have to stand in the slower standard security lines at terminals all across the country.

This move comes a week into a partial government shutdown affecting DHS — which oversees both the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In a statement provided to TPG late Saturday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem did not address TSA or Global Entry specifically — but said the agency was "prioritizing the general traveling population at our airports and ports of entry and suspending courtesy and special privilege escorts."

Halting TSA PreCheck and Global Entry would be unusual moves, and a dramatic departure from how DHS has operated during past government shutdowns.

Both programs — which are largely funded by members' application fees — have typically continued to run even when Washington has ground to a stalemate, including last fall during the longest federal government shutdown in history.

TSA and CBP officers who staff airport security checkpoints and passport control facilities are essential federal workers, and are expected to continue reporting to work — albeit without pay — during any federal shutdown.

And there have been few reports of major security backups or staffing shortages during either of the two most recent shutdowns, save for a flurry of delays at one point last fall in Houston.

About 20 million Americans were members of TSA PreCheck as of 2024, and many more access the expedited security lanes via a Global Entry membership — the latter of which also allows vetted members to breeze through passport control after an international flight back to the U.S.

It's not clear how long the suspension of PreCheck and Global Entry services could last. DHS did not immediately comment on why the agency opted to halt those expedited airport programs when both continued uninterrupted during past government shutdowns.

In a statement late Saturday, the non-profit U.S. Travel Association blasted the decision, calling the move "extremely disappointing."

"Travelers should be prioritized, not leveraged," the organization said.

Overnight, a trade group for the largest U.S. airlines said it was "deeply concerned" about the move.

"The announcement was issued with extremely short notice to travelers, giving them little time to plan accordingly," Airlines for America CEO Chris Sununu (previously the Governor of New Hampshire) said in a statement.

What this means for travelers

With these potential disruptions looming, travelers heading to the airport in the coming days should plan to arrive at the terminal earlier than usual, since they'll have to use the standard security lanes.

Typically, TSA PreCheck passengers can avoid removing outer layers like light jackets, and can leave laptops and compliant containers of liquids in their carry-on bags as they pass through scanners.

They may not get the same privileges when using the standard security lanes.

Fortunately, the TSA no longer requires any travelers to remove their shoes at airport security, after a policy change last summer.

Mother Nature throws a wrench in flight schedules, too

The suspension of TSA PreCheck and Global Entry are set to begin on a day weather is on track to significantly snarl air travel up and down the East Coast, in the midst of the season's latest winter storm.

By 11 p.m. EST Saturday, airlines had preemptively canceled at least 2,200 flights for Sunday, according to data from FlightAware.

Flight departure board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). LI RUI/XINHUA VIA GETTY IMAGES

Several major airlines had issued travel advisories, allowing passengers with flights booked for the next couple of days to make last-minute itinerary changes.

New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) were on track to see the most significant weather impacts on Sunday. At least 40% of departures from both New York hubs planned for Sunday had already been canceled by late Saturday night

Over 20% of flights had been canceled for Sunday at nearby Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), along with Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), FlightAware showed.

