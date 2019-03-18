Transfer Amex Membership Rewards Points to Air France/KLM With a 25% Bonus
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
American Express Membership Rewards are some of the most valuable points, allowing you to transfer to 20 different travel partners.
Now American Express is upping the value even more with a fantastic bonus when transferring Membership Rewards points to Flying Blue, Air France and KLM’s mileage program. Now through Apr. 29, 2019 you’ll receive a 25% bonus when transferring MR points to Flying Blue. There appears to be no limit to the amount of points you can transfer. Normally you can transfer 1,000 Amex points to 1,000 Flying Blue miles, but with the bonus you’ll receive 1,250 miles for every 1,000 Amex points you transfer.
Membership Rewards-earning cards include:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- American Express® Gold Card
- The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express
- American Express® Business Gold Card
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express
- The Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express
Flying Blue announced changes to its award chart last year — introducing a dynamic system that can result in some wacky prices (although Travel is Free’s guide gives a good view of what you can generally expect to pay). Still, this transfer bonus can make for some great redemptions.
Normally, a one-way flight from New York to Berlin (TXL) or Rome (FCO) in business class would cost 53,000 miles plus taxes and fees. With the 25% bonus, that means you’ll only need to transfer 43,000 Membership Rewards points to Flying Blue for this award, which is a steal for a flight that normally costs a couple thousand dollars. Premium cabin availability on Air France and KLM is usually pretty great when booking through Flying Blue too.
Other sweet spots include economy flights from the US to Europe from 43,000 miles round-trip or US to Israel from 50,000 miles round-trip. You can even find business-class flights from the US’ West Coast to Northern African destinations like Marrakech, Morocco (RAK) for just 53,000 miles one-way. Flying Blue promo awards can sometimes take the cost of US to Europe economy flights down to 22,000 miles round-trip, meaning you’d only need to transfer 18,000 Amex points in that case.
Flying Blue has some other solid options in its award chart. You can fly from the US to Hawaii on Delta for just 17,500 miles one-way or 35,000 round-trip in coach. With the bonus you’d only need to transfer 28,000 Membership Rewards for a round-trip flight. You could also fly from the US to Mexico for as little as 24,000 points round-trip, since Flying Blue only charges 29,000 miles for a round-trip flight.
If you don’t have enough miles for your preferred redemption after transferring your MR points to Flying Blue, remember that you can also transfer Capital One miles, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Points and Marriott Bonvoy points to Flying Blue. Transfers from Membership Rewards to Flying Blue should occur instantly.
The biggest thing to note before transferring points to Flying Blue is that it charges significant fees on its award tickets for Air France and KLM flights. It’s definitely worth checking the pricing of your preferred route through the Air France website and its miles estimator before you initiate a transfer.
Bottom Line
Regardless of the bonus, Flying Blue is still a solid mileage program to transfer your points to — and the promotion makes it easier to justify moving points out of the Membership Rewards system. As always, we normally don’t advise a speculative transfer since your points will be stuck with Flying Blue once completed and won’t have the flexibility of being transferrable to other partners. Only move points if you have a specific redemption in mind.
Featured image courtesy of Air France.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.