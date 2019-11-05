A look at TPG’s new American Express Business Centurion card
American Express recently announced that it was refreshing its American Express Centurion card — colloquially known as the Amex Black Card. Along with the changes comes a new look, and since TPG himself, Brian Kelly, is a Business Centurion cardmember, we were able to get a peek at it. And we must say, it’s quite sleek.
First of all, Amex sent Brian his new card in a chic black Tom Ford T Line card holder, which retails at $340. The matte black card fits nice and snug (but not too snug) inside the sturdy wallet, which is key to keeping the card looking pristine.
Overall, I personally like the new design of the Black card much better than the old version. It looks more sleek and elegant than the old card, which was frankly too busy for my preference. I love the minimalistic look as it adds to the exclusiveness of the card.
Here’s a side-by-side look at the old and new:
When it comes to the feel, both cards are smooth to the touch, with the American Express branding embossed. However, there’s a noticeable difference in the weight — a 2.35 gram difference to be exact. The old version of the card weighed in at 14.91 grams with a 0.1 millimeter bend, while the updated version comes in at 12.56 grams with a 0.2 millimeter bend. That drops the Black Card from the fourth-heaviest metal card all the way to the twelfth heaviest. Here’s a closer look at the updated rankings:
|Credit Card
|Bend (millimeters)
|Weight (Grams)
|Mastercard Black Card
|0.5
|21.54
|The Platinum Card® from American Express
|1
|18.6
|The Business Platinum® Card from American Express
|1
|18.8
|Ritz-Carlton Rewards Card
|1
|27.96
|The Platinum Card® from American Express (contactless version)
|2
|17.34
|Apple Card
|2
|14.75
|U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card
|2.5
|16.25
|Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
|3
|16.46
|American Express® Gold Card
|4
|14.73
|Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
|5
|14.46
|American Express Business Centurion Card
|2
|12.56
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|6
|12.41
|Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
|7
|12.37
|Citi Prestige®
|7
|11.46
For elite card holders, the clank of the card is almost part of the fun. In fact, Amex was the first to introduce metal cards with the Centurion card. Back then, it was definitely more of a status symbol, but today it’s become more about convenience, durability and even a bit of a competition about who can issue the heaviest credit card. However, card issuers including Amex have also been making efforts to be more environmentally conscious about their card materials.
Regardless, the new Centurion card has more perks, a sleeker look and less clank — what do you think of the new combination? In the words of TPG himself, “I’ve never been a happier member of the American Express family.”
