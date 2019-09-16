This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The iconic Green Card from American Express is getting an eco-friendly makeover.
Both personal and business versions of the Green Card are being remade primarily from plastic reclaimed from beaches, islands and coastal communities, and will be issued to cardholders later this year. Amex will also launch a credit-card recycling program to help customers responsibly dispose of their older cards, launching sometime in early 2020.
The new Green Cards are part of a new partnership with Parley for the Oceans: Amex is implementing the nonprofit organization’s AIR strategy of Avoiding plastic use wherever possible; Intercepting plastic waste; and Redesigning the material itself wherever possible to cut down on plastics that contribute to marine pollution.
You can get involved, too: For every comment between now and September 23 that utilizes the hashtag #BackOurOceans posted on dedicated AmericanExpress or Parley for the Oceans Instagram posts, Amex and Parley say they will remove two pounds of marine plastic — up to a total of one million pounds.
American Express committed to 100% renewable energy in 2018, becoming a certified CarbonNeutral® company. All of the Centurion® Lounges worldwide have already abandoned single-use plastics, and the company is working to eliminate single-use plastic throughout its global operations, replacing cups, lids, straws and other products with reusable or compostable packaging and utensils.
Amex isn’t the only travel-related company trying to do something about its environmental footprint. Several airlines have implemented a number of measures to cut down on fuel, minimize carbon offset or to utilize more sustainable energy sources, while others are focused on eliminating single-use plastic in their operations.
Featured photo by American Express.
