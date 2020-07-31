Video: 20 flights in 2 weeks to get a British Airways Gold card
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
TPG U.K. Head of Video Jean Arnas flies economy all the time. He says it’s not his personal preference, but it happens to fit his budget better.
However, even when flying economy, he wants to enjoy some first-class-like benefits on those journeys. Think priority check-in, extra luggage allowance, free seat allocation at any time and access to first-class lounges, even when booking the cheapest economy seat.
The key to these perks is status. And for Jean, who’s based in the U.K. and flies with BA most frequently, that comes in the form of holding a British Airways Gold card. When you achieve Gold elite status within the BA Executive Club after earning 1,500 Tier Points, you’ll get said Gold card.
But for those not in the know, 1,500 Tier Points requires flying. A lot of flying.
You can watch his full experience taking 20 flights in just two weeks, and learn more about BA status, in the video below:
(Note that until June 2021, you only need 1,125 Tier Points to reach Gold status, given the 25% reduction due to Covid-19).
Featured image by Jean Arnas / The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.