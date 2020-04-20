Join the next ‘TPG Talks’ webinar about the hottest loyalty programs you aren’t using — but should be
Ready to sharpen your points and miles knowledge so you can expertly book your next award trip? Join our second TPG Talks webinar and learn about the hottest loyalty programs in 2020 that are still flying under the radar.
TPG Talks is a series of live webinars hosted by team members from The Points Guy, covering various aspects of the travel, credit card and loyalty industries. Join from anywhere in the world on any device to learn tips and tricks that’ll get you closer to your next dream vacation. I’ll continue hosting this week along with TPG Senior Editor and moderator extraordinaire Nick Ewen. Joining us for episode #2 to share her expertise and insight on the best loyalty programs you aren’t using is Summer Hull — a.k.a. Mommy Points — our Director of Travel Content and certified points nerd here at TPG.
Most TPG readers know about and utilize major loyalty programs like Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors and United MileagePlus. However, there are often better programs to use that allow you to book the same — or better — itineraries for far fewer points and miles. This week’s webinar will teach you about the hottest programs in 2020 that sadly remain vastly underutilized.
We’re planning roughly 30 minutes of content, including:
- The hottest airline loyalty program of 2020 you need to know and utilize
- Booking Delta flights for thousands of fewer miles than SkyMiles charges
- A forgotten (but valuable) Amex hotel transfer partner
- Booking tickets on partner airlines with more advantageous routing rules and award charts
After our presentation, we’ll hold a Q&A session where you’ll be able to send us questions and have them answered live. With our collective knowledge from years spent studying loyalty programs, we should be able to answer just about anything you want to know on these underutilized programs.
This is our second TPG Talks webinar following the success of our first session on maximizing online shopping portals and apps to save money while earning points and miles from home. Tune in to Friday’s episode so you don’t waste thousands of points or miles — when you could get the same flight or hotel room for far less.
Featured image Andrey Popov/Getty images
