Choice Privileges isn’t exactly the most aspirational loyalty program, but Choice Hotels does offer more than 7,000 properties around the world, and if you’re planning to stay at one of the chain’s brands (like Econo Lodge or Comfort Inn), it might be worth taking advantage of this free status match opportunity.
Choice offers three elite tiers — Gold, Platinum and Diamond — and while it’s not clear which tier you’ll be offered, Platinum only requires 20 nights per year, so if you have Marriott Gold status or Hilton Honors Gold status from The Platinum Card® from American Express, there’s a good chance you’ll be matched to Choice Privileges Platinum.
What does Platinum get you? Well, not very much. All three status levels offer bonus points (10% for Gold, 25% for Platinum and 50% for Diamond), a snack or beverage at Comfort Suites in the US, reserved parking and dedicated customer service numbers. So, overall, a bit of a snooze.
However, if you’re still interested, you can apply for your match by emailing the following to Status_Match@choicehotels.com:
- Your full name
- Your Choice Privileges member number
- Proof of elite status with another chain (including a screenshot or photo of a loyalty card)
According to the terms and conditions, matched status will be valid for the rest of this year and the entire following year. Unfortunately you’re only able to apply for one status match per lifetime, so I wouldn’t apply if you aren’t planning to stay at participating properties within the next year and a half. There isn’t a deadline listed, so if this match will benefit for you, I wouldn’t wait long to apply.
