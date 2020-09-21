TPG reader credit card question: How many Amex Offers can you have at once?
Here at TPG we spend a lot of time thinking about whether our credit cards are worth the annual fees they charge, usually by focussing on bonus categories, statement credit and luxury travel perks. However, if you hold any Amex credit card, from a no-annual-fee product — such as the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express (see rates & fees) — up to a premium card such as The Platinum Card® from American Express, you can potentially save hundreds of dollars a year by taking advantage of various Amex Offers. TPG reader Shana wants to know how many Amex offers you can have at one time.
Does anyone know what the maximum number of Amex Offers you can have at one time is? I noticed that none of my cards had more than 100 offers available, so I added a few and the number went back up to 100.TPG READER SHANA
There are really two sides to this question: how many Amex Offers can you have available to you at once, and how many can you enroll in at once. While the Amex Offers terms and conditions make no mention of any formal limit, Shana is correct that no card will have more than 100 Amex Offers available on it at once. In fact, when I checked my Amex account before writing this post, all of my cards had exactly 100 Amex Offers available on them. No more and no less.
To test Shana’s hypothesis, I started adding offers to my Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card, which is the card I’ve been using for most of my expenses this year. I added an offer, refreshed the page, and my card was still showing 100 available offers.
I repeated the process again (add an offer to my card, refresh the page), and my counter still showed 100 available offers. I did this a third time, and only then did my available offers drop to 99. This means that I originally had 102 offers available on my card — I just couldn’t see them all.
So why does any of this matter? Not all Amex Offers are created equal, and some are much more valuable or have a much wider appeal than others. If there’s a popular offer floating around that you don’t see on any of your cards, it might be worth saving one or two random offers to your card just to make sure you’re really seeing everything you’re eligible for.
This leads into the second half of the question — how many offers can you add to your card at once. Again there’s no hard limit here, meaning in theory you could add all 100+ offers to your card. There’s no harm in adding an Amex Offer even if you don’t end up using it, but I wouldn’t recommend blindly adding every offer available to you for two reasons. First of all, enrollment is limited for all offers. If you add one that you know you’re never going to use, it will prevent someone else out there from taking advantage of a deal they might want.
The second reason has to do with Amex’s strict anti-gaming language. The following line is buried in the terms and conditions of the Amex Offer program:
“AXP reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any person suspected of tampering with any aspect of the Program, or any other program made available by AXP, or that AXP believes to be acting in an improper or disruptive manner, and to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.”
Not only can Amex disqualify you from the Amex Offers program if they believe you’re behaving improperly, but they can even sue you for damages. It’s hard to say what exactly constitutes improper behavior, but adding hundreds of offers and never using them is likely to raise red flags.
Bottom line
Amex’s user interface only allows you to see up to 100 offers per card at a time. This may be all the offers that are available on that account, but there might be a few more that you can’t say. While I don’t recommend saving every possible offer to your card, it might be worth adding one or two to make sure you’re seeing everything that’s out there.
Thanks for the question, Shana, and if you’re a TPG reader who’d like us to answer a question of your own, tweet us @thepointsguy, message us on Facebook or email us at info@thepointsguy.com.
