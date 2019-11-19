The Points Guy hires Clint Henderson as Senior News Editor and Tom Grahsler as Director of Video
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We’re really excited to announce two more great hires who are joining our team at The Points Guy.
Tom Grahsler, an award-winning digital video producer, will be overseeing video operations and strategy for TPG. And Clint Henderson, who has worked for ABC News, Fox and MSNBC, is our new senior news editor, running our newsroom and covering breaking stories.
“Tom and Clint are just the latest examples of TPG looking for the best and brightest folks in the travel world,” said TPG founder and CEO Brian Kelly. “Having them on our team is going to push us to new heights, bringing our readers the latest travel deals, reviews and behind-the-scenes access.”
Tom is a Philadelphia native and Temple alumnus, and his work has appeared on Discovery, Time, Vice, Animal Planet and National Geographic. He joins us from Travel + Leisure magazine, where he shot in over 20 countries under conditions ranging from the Arctic Circle to the Peruvian rainforest.
We plan to get Tom into some great #AvGeek sites soon to add to his list of challenging and unexpected settings. He’s also an avid motorcycle enthusiast and fierce Barça supporter.
Clint grew up in California and Montana. He’s worked for some of the biggest media companies in the world including ABC News, Fox and MSNBC. He was the executive producer for a two-hour live news show for more than seven years, but has been a line producer, senior producer, segment producer and news writer. Clint was also an on-air reporter and anchor at the country’s first streaming news network, and did reporting in San Francisco.
He’s written on travel for many outlets, including Fox and The New York Post. Clint is obsessed with flying and the world of miles and points. He’s been to 49 countries and dreams of visiting every country on the planet. He lives in New York City with his dog Chilly Willy.
