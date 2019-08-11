This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The W Hotel in Washington DC is now catering — pun totally intended — to a very specific crowd: mukbang enthusiasts, the video genre that started in Korea and has become widespread across the globe. No, mukbang isn’t some type of rare or exotic cuisine, rather it’s a type of online video featuring a person or a group of people eating a massive amount of food. 2019 sure is an… interesting time to be alive.
Now, the W Hotel in Washington DC is even onboard, having released its own mukbang room service menu and a video featuring “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski to promote the hotel and its new room service option to go along with it.
The Sip and Slurp menu, as it’s been dubbed, requires minimum of one hour to reach your room, and you better be very hungry — or have plenty of guests — when it shows up because it’s a lot of food:
- Aloha Y’all: Tasso ham, caramelized pineapple, tomato, basil, mozzarella
- Farmhouse Quaker: smoked mozzarella, potato, red onions, crispy duck, farm egg
- Cherry Burger: 0.5 lb house blend Creekstone Farms beef, red onion marmalade, raclette, Dijonnaise
- The Big Belly Burger: double beef patties, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles & W1 sauce
- Old School Surf & Turf: filet mignon, butter-poached lobster tail, steak fries
- Cheese & Charcuterie Board: pickles, mustard, breads, crackers, compote
- XL Crispy French Fries: truffle aioli
- Carrot Cake Tower: sweet carrot sauce, streusel
- Just Like Grandma’s Cherry Pie: served on cast iron with vanilla ice cream
Unsurprisingly, the hotel’s Sip & Slurp room service option isn’t cheap, with a base price of $285. An additional 5% delivery charge, 16% service charge, 5% administrative fee along with DC’s 10% sales tax brings your total up to a whopping $388.
Along with all of that food, you will also get a phone stand and mic — which is yours to keep — to make streaming or recording your mukbang of the Sip & Slurp easy. The Sip & Slurp will be available for guests to order through the end of 2019 at the W Hotel Washington DC and is a part of the hotel promoting its new $50 million renovations to the property.
