If you hold the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, you’ll want to login to your online profile (or fire up the Amex app) and check “Amex Offers.” We’ve been targeted with an offer that provides a one-time $100 statement credit for using our enrolled card to spend $500 or more on room rate and room charges at Waldorf Astoria and Conrad properties in the United States between March 1, 2019 and June 30, 2019.
Hilton is doubling down on its luxury portfolio, with dozens of new Waldorf Astoria and Conrad properties expected to open in the next few years. While both brands are no doubt alluring, there’s one not-so-insignificant issue: cost. An offer like this helps ease that burden.
While we were targeted on the top-tier, cobranded Hilton Amex, those who hold the Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card, Hilton Honors American Express Business Card and Hilton Honors Card from American Express should check their Amex Offers as well.
Making the deal even sweeter for Hilton Amex Aspire cardmembers is that card’s $250 annual Hilton resort statement credit, which grants $250 back on spending at eligible Hilton resorts. Thankfully, all Waldorf Astoria and Conrad properties are eligible. If you pair this new $100 Amex Offer with that $250 statement credit, you could snag a $500 stay for just $150 out of pocket — a whopping 70% off!
Here are a few of our favorite Waldorf Astoria and Conrad properties, which are much more affordable thanks to the aforementioned offers:
- Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort in Maui
- Waldorf Astoria Orlando
- Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort
- Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort in Key West
To ensure the statement credit, you’ll want to book your reservation directly with Waldorf Astoria or Conrad via the Hilton app or by phoning Hilton’s reservation line. In other words, bookings made through third-party sites such as Hotels.com won’t count. You’ll also want to remember to settle your bill with your targeted credit card.
If you’ve yet to add the Hilton Amex Aspire to your wallet, now’s a great time. We’ve rounded up the 7 best reasons to consider it, and there’s a 150,000 point welcome bonus available as well (after spending $4,000 in the first three months).
This article has been updated to clarify that the offer applies to properties within the US and US territories.
Featured photo courtesy of Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort.
