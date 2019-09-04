This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you have a hotel stay at Marriott coming up soon, you may want to check your American Express account. Some cardholders are being targeted for a transfer bonus when transferring Membership Rewards points to Marriott. From now until October 31, targeted users can get a 30% bonus when transferring Amex points to Marriott.
While we first saw the offer on The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, cards may be targeted so you’ll want to check all of your accounts.
Amex points are typically transferred to Marriott Bonvoy at a 1:1 ratio. We value MR points at 2 cents each and Marriott at a mere 0.8 cents each, so this isn’t the best way to use your hard-earned Amex points. But if you need to transfer points for a Marriott redemption, you might consider the offer.
To see if you have the offer, follow these steps:
- Log in to your account at AmericanExpress.com.
- Click on Explore Rewards.
- Find and click on Transfer Points, then click View All to see all transfer partners.
- Find Marriott and look for the “Offer” notation at the top right.
Lastly, remember that you have until October 31 to take advantage of this offer.
If you weren’t targeted for this offer, several Marriott Amex cards are offering sizeable welcome bonuses and automatic elite status. You may want to consider:
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express Card: Earn 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after spending $3,000 in the first three months. 6X points at participating Marriott Bonvoy Hotels, 3X points at US restaurants and flights booked directly with airlines, and 2X points on everything else.
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card: Earn 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after spending $3,000 in the first three months. 6X points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels; 4X points at US restaurants, at US gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from US service providers and on US purchases for shipping; 2X points on everything else.
Based on TPG’s valuations, 75,000 Marriott points are worth $600.
Both cards also include automatic elite status – Gold Elite (worth $845) for the Bonvoy Brilliant and Silver Elite (worth $45) for the Bonvoy Business. Gold status will get you a 25% points bonus and space-available upgrades to enhanced rooms, along with other perks. You can earn Platinum elite status after spending $75,000 on the Bonvoy Brilliant in a calendar year. The Bonvoy Business card includes complimentary Silver elite status, but you can upgrade to Gold status after spending $35,000 on the card in a calendar year.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex, please click here.
Featured image courtesy of Grand Cayman Marriott
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.