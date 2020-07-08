TAP Portugal offering lucrative status match to Star Alliance Gold
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Star Alliance member TAP Air Portugal has launched a status match opportunity to elite status members of several popular airline loyalty programs. Status matches are a way for airlines and their associated loyalty programs to entice prospective customers to shift their spending.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline and loyalty news!
With this example, TAP Air Portugal will match your existing status to encourage you to fly with it so you can start enjoying status benefits immediately, rather than having to slowly build status by flying a lot. If you meet a certain threshold during the period you hold the matched status, such as flying a certain number of miles or flights with TAP, your matched status will be extended.
Related: What are hotel and airline status matches and how do you get one?
TAP Portugal’s Miles&Go loyalty program is currently offering to match the following statuses, some of which are popular with U.S. travelers. (Note, too, that there are other programs TAP will match from. It’s worth checking with the airline for the full list.):
|Programme
|Existing Status
|Equivalent TAP Miles&Go Status
|American Airlines AAdvantage
|AAdvantage Executive Platinum
|Gold
|AAdvantage Platinum Pro
|AAdvantage Platinum
|AAdvantage Gold
|Silver
|Air Europa SUMA
|Air Europa SUMA Platinum
|Gold
|Air Europa SUMA Gold
|Air Europa SUMA Silver
|Silver
|Etihad Guest
|Etihad Guest Platinum
|Gold
|Etihad Guest Gold
|Etihad Guest Silver
|Silver
|British Airways Executive Club
|Executive Club Gold
|Gold
|Executive Club Silver
|Executive Club Bronze
|Silver
|Finnair Plus
|Finnair Plus Platinum
|Gold
|Finnair Plus Gold
|Finnair Plus Silver
|Silver
|Air France / KLM Flying Blue
|Flying Blue Platinum
|Gold
|Flying Blue Gold
|Flying Blue Silver
|Silver
|Iberia Plus
|Iberia Plus Infinita Prime
|Gold
|Iberia Plus Infinita
|Iberia Singular
|Iberia Plus Platinum
|Iberia Plus Gold
|Iberia Plus Silver
|Silver
|Alitalia MilleMiglia
|FrecciaAlataPlus
|Gold
|FrecciaAlata
|Ulisse
|Silver
|Qatar Privilege Club
|Privilege Club Platinum
|Gold
|Privilege Club Gold
|Delta SkyMiles
|SkyMiles Diamond Medallion
|Gold
|SkyMiles Platinum Medallion
|SkyMiles Gold Medallion
|SkyMiles Silver Medallion
|Silver
|Emirates Skywards
|Skywards Platinum
|Gold
|Skywards Gold
|Skywards Silver
|Silver
You’ll notice there are no Star Alliance members on the above list. That’s because airlines typically offer matches to members of competing airlines and programs, not their existing partners.
In order to take advantage of this offer, you will need to:
- Sign up as a member of TAP’s Miles&Go programme;
- Register for the status match opportunity at this link;
- Submit a photo of your existing elite status in the above programs, which shows your name, loyalty number, status level and expiration date;
- Once this has been completed, you will be informed if you are provisionally approved. You must then either pay for Club TAP Miles&Go (starts at $125 and provides you with bonus Miles&Go miles when traveling) or purchase at least $88 of Miles&Go miles in the program.
Related: Good value, but not much more: A review of TAP Air Portugal’s A321LR in business class, Porto to Newark
Once you have completed all the above steps, your new Miles&Go elite status will be yours to enjoy within 15 days, and it will be valid for 12 months. If you fly four flights with TAP Portugal and earn 25,000 Status Miles in the program (i.e. by crediting Star Alliance flights to the programme), your Gold status will be extended by a further 12 months. This is half the normal re-qualification requirements.
Status matches are usually awarded at no cost, though for this offer, you will have to spend at least $88 for your match to be approved. While there are plenty of benefits to be enjoyed with Star Alliance Gold like priority check-in, luggage and boarding as well as increased mileage earning, lounge access and extra baggage allowance, Star Alliance Silver comes with few benefits. Because of that, a Silver match is unlikely to warrant the minimum cost.
Featured image by Airbus
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.