Talking Points dives into Hawaiian Airlines loyalty and 90 year history
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Talking Points celebrated a couple anniversaries this week. On Wednesday, TPG’s flagship podcast looked back at its favorite moments from year one, and released an episode with Peter Ingram, the President and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines in honor of the carrier’s 90th anniversary.
Ingram joined Hawaiian Airlines in 2005 following the company’s two-year bankruptcy, and explains why joining when the airline was a nimble group of 3,330 employees and had a fleet of 25 planes was one of the best decisions he’s ever made. Today, the airline employs 7,300 people, continues to grow its fleet with more sustainable planes like the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners coming in 2021, and fuels Hawaii’s connectivity around the world.
“Ultimately the 787, an airplane that has a lot of future to it, I don’t think there’s going to be a replacement for that airplane anytime in the next 10 or 15 years. The economics are very compelling and I think it gives us great flexibility to serve a variety of missions in our network from some of the larger ONDs on the West coast, but also being able to serve our further afield destinations like New York and Boston and Sydney and Tokyo.” – Peter Ingram, President and CEO of Hawaiian airlines
Ingram also shares why the airline’s business class takes on a 2-2-2 configuration, the importance of providing passengers with a Hawaiian ambiance onboard, and his industry predictions.
“The fact that 90% of our employees live in Hawaii. The vast majority of the folks are born and raised in Hawaii and they’ve grown up in this culture, which is steeped in hospitality and care and family. I think a lot of that comes naturally to them. And you see that when you interact with our flight attendants on the airplane or our agents at the airport.”
That’s not all from Hawaiian Airlines on Talking Points. To round out the week, TPG’s special projects editor-at-large Nick Ewen gives Brian Kelly the low down on airline’s loyalty program, and how to actually earn and redeem HawaiianMiles. Today’s episode is all about tips you can use; you’ll learn which partners you can get the most value out of and when you should send your transferrable points elsewhere, as well as who should sign up for the cobranded credit card.
You can find these two episodes wherever you get your podcasts, or play them above. Please remember to subscribe, rate and review.
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.