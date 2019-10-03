This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Las Vegas already has nonstop flights to both London Heathrow and to London Gatwick. Now it has flights to another London airport — the one in Canada.
Canadian discounter Swoop started flying between London (YXU) in Ontario and Las Vegas McCarran (LAS) today. The airline will fly the route twice-weekly with Boeing 737-800s in an all-economy, 189-seat layout. Flights operate on Thursdays and Sundays.
With the new route, the WestJet-owned carrier now connects Las Vegas to six Canadian cities: Edmonton (YEG) in Alberta; Hamilton (YHM) and London in Ontario; Kelowna (YLW) and Vancouver (YVR) in British Columbia; and Winnipeg (YWG) in Manitoba.
Swoop’s new Las Vegas flights start even as other routes have been put on hold due to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding. The airline was due to begin San Diego service on Friday, but has postponed the launch to 2020 citing a shortage in available aircraft.
Swoop receives its 737-800 aircraft from WestJet. However, the latter’s fleet plans have been put on hold until MAX deliveries resume.
Swoop will be the only carrier flying between Las Vegas and the Canadian London, according to Diio by Cirium schedules.
As for those “other” Las Vegas-London flights, British Airways flies to both Heathrow (LHR) and Gatwick (LGW) while Virgin Atlantic serves Heathrow.

