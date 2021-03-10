Want to switch to the Rose Gold Amex? It’s easier than you might think
I first added the American Express® Gold Card to my wallet in December 2019, as the card offers incredible value — so much so that I applied for it without a welcome bonus. This timing fell after the much-ballyhooed launch of the limited-edition Rose Gold version of the card, which was introduced in 2018 (and then briefly returned by referral in mid-2019). As a result, I was left with the standard Amex Gold card.
But now, the Rose Gold iteration of this fantastic travel rewards card is back — and I wanted to see how challenging it would be to make the switch as an existing cardholder.
Thankfully, it was one of the easiest processes I’ve experienced in recent memory.
To start, I dialed the number on the back of my Amex Gold. The voice prompt asked me to say, in a few words, the purpose of my call — to which I said, “Replace a card.” However, the menu options that triggered seemed to focus on replacing a lost or stolen card. I wasn’t interested in a new card number, so I used the old standby: “Representative.”
That was the magic word, as I was connected with a live customer support agent within 30 seconds.
Once she was on the line, I told her that I was interested in exchanging my existing Amex Gold card for the Rose Gold version, and she confirmed that was possible. She quickly went through the steps needed to make the change on her end, then read me the standard disclosures about replacing a card. This included details like:
- My card number would remain the same.
- My existing card would still work until I activated the new one.
- The card would be shipped in a plain, white envelope and should arrive in 7-10 business days.
I did take the opportunity to ask whether it was possible to have just my wife’s card switched (she’s an authorized user on the account). However, the agent indicated that all cards on the account follow the primary cardholder — so they’d both need to be changed.
She then asked whether I wanted to go ahead and make the switch, and I confirmed that I did.
All told, the call lasted just over five minutes — and it would’ve been even shorter had I not “derailed” the conversation with my authorized user question.
My new Rose Gold card arrived eight days after the call, but strangely enough, it took another day for my wife’s to arrive. I activated both through the American Express app and began using them right away.
Note that I did keep the same card number (as promised). However, the new cards came with updated expiration dates and new four-digit verification codes. As a result, I needed to update the billing information with a few merchants where my Amex Gold is the automatic payment option — namely with Grubhub (for the dining credit of up to $120 per year) and Uber Eats (for the new Uber credit of up to $120 per year).
All told, I’m thrilled that I was able to snag the limited-edition Rose Gold version of the American Express Gold Card.
And if you’re not yet a cardholder, there’s still time for you to sign up as well! The card currently comes with a welcome bonus of 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new card within the first six months. You’ll also enjoy 4x points on restaurants worldwide along with 4x points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $25,000 of purchases each calendar year (then 1x). Despite the $250 annual fee (see rates and fees), these earning rates and the annual credits mentioned earlier make this a keeper in my wallet.
Bottom line
If you’re an existing Amex Gold card member, you can exchange your card for the Rose Gold version — and the process is very easy. However, bear in mind that the Rose Gold card is only available for a limited time, so if you’re considering making the switch (or applying as a new cardholder), do so now before it’s too late.
