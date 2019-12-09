Sun Country announces new service to Vancouver
Minneapolis-based low cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will begin flights from its home base in Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) to Vancouver, beginning May 20.
The seasonal flights will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays.
“Our expansion into Canada is the latest signal of the incredible growth we’re experiencing at Sun Country Airlines,” Grant Whitney, Sun Country’s chief revenue officer said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be adding Vancouver to our ever-evolving list of routes and believe there is significant demand for low-cost service to this great destination.”
Vancouver is just the latest in a series of new seasonal routes for the airline, including nonstop flights to Baltimore and Cleveland from MSP and Newark and Seattle from Madison, Wisconsin.
The airline has also been working to improve its customer experience this year with free in-flight entertainment. It’s also partnered with the Landline bus service connect secondary markets to its hubs using ground transportation instead of regional feeder airlines.
