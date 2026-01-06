Taiwanese premium airline Starlux Airlines is eyeing new U.S. destinations with the help of its latest long-haul plane.

The carrier took delivery of its first of 18 Airbus A350-1000s on Tuesday with a promise of new flights to the East Coast of the U.S. and Europe.

“The delivery of our first A350-1000 marks the beginning of a new era in STARLUX’s long-haul capabilities,” said Glenn Chai, CEO of Starlux, in a statement. “With extended range compared to the A350-900, this aircraft can reach the U.S. East Coast.”

The airline already operates nine A350-900s that can fly up to 9,785 miles, according to Airbus. That aircraft has already helped Starlux reach the western U.S.

The A350-1000 can fly an additional 590 miles, or about 10,375 miles total.

Starlux’s A350-1000s also seat 44 more passengers compared to the A350-900 — with 350 total in a four-cabin configuration with first class, business class, premium economy and economy.

First-class seat on a Starlux Airbus A350-900. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Launched in 2020, Starlux has grown quickly in Taiwan’s competitive aviation market. The airline serves four U.S. destinations — Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Ontario International Airport (ONT) in Southern California, San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) — from its hub at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) in Taipei.

Starlux U.S. route map as of January 2026. CIRIUM

It will add its fifth U.S. destination, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), on Jan. 15.

“We are committed to long-term growth in the U.S. market and continue to evaluate potential new destinations based on market demand, operational feasibility and strategic value,” said Walter Liang, chief passenger commercial officer of Starlux, in an interview last summer.

“While we aim for steady expansion, we take a thoughtful and measured approach to growth," Liang added. "Our focus remains on building a strong, sustainable network that meets the needs of our passengers while maintaining our service standards.”

Starlux competes with either one of or both fellow Taiwanese carriers China Airlines and EVA Air on all its U.S. routes, schedules from aviation analytics firm Cirium show. It also faces Delta Air Lines on the TPE-SEA route and United Airlines on the TPE-SFO route.

Starlux is not a member of a global alliance but it does have a loyalty tie-up with Alaska Airlines’ Atmos Rewards program. It also has an interline agreement with American Airlines that facilitates flight connections but lacks a loyalty component.

When asked if Starlux planned additional U.S. partnerships, Liang highlighted the benefits of the Alaska partnership and did not comment on potential new tie-ups.

As for Starlux's A350-1000 plans, the carrier on Tuesday said its first European flights with the aircraft will begin in the second half of 2026.

Chai added that Starlux’s first European flights will begin in the second half of 2026, with additional U.S. markets to launch as the airline takes additional A350 deliveries.

