Starbucks and American Express have launched a new promotion offering up to 15% off for targeted cardholders through Amex Offers.
For the uninitiated, Amex Offers are opt-in, limited-time deals to targeted cardholders, such as:
- Two additional Membership Rewards points per dollar spent on Amazon purchases
- Bonus points and cash back on insurance, cable and cell phone bills
- 16,000 Membership Rewards points for spending $800+ with Fine Hotels and Resorts
- Bonus points and cash back at gas stations and superstores
- One extra point per dollar spent at Grubhub and Seamless
But, today we’re talking Starbucks. Through September 17, you’ll get 10-15% off all Starbucks purchase on targeted cards:
The offer is capped at a maximum of $5, and unfortunately that maximum isn’t per transaction, but overall. The terms and conditions note that “Limit $5 in statement credit(s) per American Express online account.” That means you’ll max out this offer after spending around $33 at Starbucks if you get the top 15% offer, though you don’t have to spend that amount all at one time — just before the offer expires. The good news is this offer seems to pop up every few months, so you can continue to save by signing up for each version.
Unfortunately, this offer can’t be used for e-gift card purchases or physical gift cards purchased online. However, eligible purchases include “app reloads” as well as purchases “in-store at stand-alone Starbucks locations.”
While $5 isn’t a huge amount of savings, you might as well add the offer to your account if you’re a Starbucks fan. And while you’re logged in, make sure to check your list of Amex Offers for other valuable savings:
Remember that Amex Offers are targeted, so not every American Express card will be included in this promotion. In order to see if you’ve been targeted — and to enroll in the offer — log in to your AmericanExpress.com account and scroll down to the “Amex Offers and Benefits” section (you may need to click “Load More” to see the offer).
It looks like this particular offer is targeted at personal credit cards. TPG staffers received this offer on the following personal cards:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
- American Express® Gold Card
- The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express
If you’ve been targeted on multiple cards, note that Amex has been cracking down on people who attempt to use the same Amex Offer across more than one Amex card, and have even announced its intention to claw back credits from some people who used an Amex Offer on multiple cards. So we recommend only registering this offer on one Amex card, regardless of any workarounds you might have used in the past.
Want to learn more about Amex Offers? Here’s what you need to know:
Additional reporting by JT Genter. Featured image by garett_mosher via Getty Images.
This is The Points Guy’s permanent page about Starbucks Amex Offers, so you can bookmark it and check back regularly for details of the latest offer. Keep in mind you may see some reader comments referring to older offers below.
