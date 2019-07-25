This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Express credit cards provide a terrific program called Amex Offers, giving card holders extra incentives for spending on their cards. Today, some members have been targeted with an awesome offer for upcoming luxury hotel stays. As first reported by Traveling For Miles, select card holders can earn 16,000 bonus points when spending $800 through Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts.
We’ve seen reports of this offer appearing on The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, though it’s only valid on prepaid stays booked through September 30, 2019. Keep in mind too that this is for a single stay, so you can’t book two, $400 stays and stack them to get the bonus.
Bear in mind that you’ll earn 5x points on these bookings in addition to the 16,000 bonus points. As a result, booking an $800 stay would allow you to take home an all-in total of 20,000 points. As TPG values Membership Rewards at 2 cents apiece, you’re effectively getting $400 back in bonuses, or a 50% return. That’s awesome!
Here at TPG, we love programs like Fine Hotels & Resorts, which mimic elite benefits at high-end hotels by offering perks like early check-in, late check out, complimentary breakfast, room upgrades and a welcome amenity (like a dining or spa credit) on your stays. These kinds of bookings can make sense for a number of different travelers or situations, like those without loyalty to a specific program or those looking to book boutique hotels that don’t otherwise participate.
However, even if you are booking a hotel that’s part of a larger loyalty program, you may still be eligible to earn points and elite credits for a stay booked via Fine Hotels & Resorts. This can offer even more value if you’re targeted for this offer.
If you don’t currently have The Platinum Card® from American Express in your wallet, consider adding it now to avoid missing out on future offers like this. New card holders will take home a welcome bonus of 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months — though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point bonus (offer subject to change at anytime). In addition to earning 5x points on prepaid FHR purchases, you’ll also earn 5x points on airfare booked directly with the airline or via American Express Travel. The card includes an array of additional perks as well, including up to $200 in annual airline fee credits, extensive lounge access (including Priority Pass Select, Delta SkyClubs when flying Delta and Centurion Lounges) and a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit (up to $100), all for a $550 annual fee (see rates & fees).
Be sure to log in to your Amex accounts to see if you’re targeted for this offer. If you like luxury hotels and want to earn lots of points, this offer is one you shouldn’t miss.
